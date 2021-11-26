Chris Diamantopoulos is building a searing career, on and off screen

If you get a feeling of déjà vu when you see actor Chris Diamantopoulos on screen, but can’t put his name in, he’s okay with that.

NEW YORK – When you see Chris Diamantopoulos on screen, you can get a feeling of déjà vu. The actor appears regularly in movies and TV shows as a variety of characters, and he’s fine if you try to place yourself where you’ve seen him before.

I want people to guess, “the actor recently told Zoom from his home in Los Angeles.” That’s one of the reasons I’m not on social media. I prefer people when they see me go, Oh wait, it’s that guy. Instead of, Oh yeah, I knew it was going to happen because I saw him in his dressing room in the costume, and he uploaded a video of how he did the vocals. ‘”

Diamantopoulos, 46, who started his career on stage and starred on Broadway in Les Misrables, The Full Monty and Waitress, “is on a villainous streak. He is in True Story, the new series from Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes on Netflix, and streamer’s hit film Red Notice starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

If his voice sounds familiar to you, Diamantopoulos is the fifth person in history to voice Mickey Mouse for Disney and has appeared in over 40 episodes of Fox’s American Dad.

His voice acting career is so robust that he built a professional studio at home when his family moved from New York to Los Angeles during the pandemic.

I spent a good six months doing it. Every time I bought new or soundproof equipment I was like, my God, is it going to be worth it? And then, series after series after series, I was lucky enough to be able to make these records. It’s not a home studio, it’s a real studio in my home, which is really wonderful.

Another perk for keeping his vocal work close is the closeness of his three children to his wife, actor Becki Newton.

It was fun being able to cook breakfast for the kids and say, guys, I’m going to rush in and be right back. ‘”

Or, if you’re still trying to place him, there’s The Office, where he played Brian the audio guy, who worked on the crew for the documentary filming the employees in Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton office. In the final season, he was Jenna Fischer’s confidant of Pam, as John Krasinski’s character Jim began a new career. Her character was supposed to amplify the issues in the relationship between the characters.

Diamantopoulos recalls that it was an interesting experience because Fischer and Kraskinski were appropriately deeply invested in Jim and Pam’s story and didn’t want to upset the fans.

We filmed a group that didn’t end up on the show, much to my regret, of course, ”Diamantopoulos said. “But I think in the end what they landed on was the right way to go. I felt like I was invited to someone’s house and wanted to make sure to take my shoes off at the door as there was white carpet and I was really worried about leaving things as they were. found. They were all very gracious about it, of course, but they cared deeply about it, as they should. I was moved to see how interested they were in them.

Next, he voices a character from the Disney + Diary of a Wimpy Kid movie. And he got a role in the Amazon series Daisy Jones and the Six with Riley Keough and Sam Claflin and will appear in the second season of Made for Love for HBO Max.

One of Diamantopoulos’ close friends is Bryan Cranston, who hired him to play the twins in The Dangerous Book for Boys in 2018.

He’s been such a strong presence in my life and a reminder of what my job as an actor is, ”he says. . Your job is to do your best with the material given to you. Your job is not what you get paid or where you live. It’s someone else’s job. I love him for that.