Disney Plus Releases All-New ‘Boba Fett Book’ Photos





Disney Plus has released some brand new photos from the upcoming Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett. It’s hard to imagine that the year ends without a Star wars project. Instead of The Mandalorianthird season of, Disney Plus will be released Boba Fett’s book. The series will see the legendary bounty hunter return to Tatooine where he will take over the throne from Jabba. Details beyond that are slim, although fans can expect some brilliant action and seedy underground drama when the Disney Plus series debuts next month. With the release of the series imminent, Empire unveiled four new images of Boba Fett’s book. Two of the photos focus on Fennec Shand, who joined Boba Fett after the events of The Mandalorian. Working side by side, the two take control of Jabba’s throne and the underworld of Tatooine. The third photo shows Boba Fett unmasked, speaking to an unknown associate. The final photo of the Star wars series shows Jon Favreau on set. Favreau’s executive produced the last series and was behind The Mandalorian. Here is the synopsis of the next Disney PlusStar warsseries: Boba Fett’s Book An Exciting Star Wars Adventure Finds The Legendary Bounty Hunter Boba Fett And Mercenary Fennec Shand Navigating The Underworld Of The Galaxies As They Return To The Sands Of Tatooine To Claim Their Territory Once Ruled By Jabba the Hutt and his syndicate crime. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez and Kathleen Kennedy are all executive producers of The Mandalorian spin-off with episodes directed by Rodriguez, Favreau, Filoni and Bryce Dallas Howard. The series stars Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen and Jennifer Beals. Boba Fett’s book arrives December 29 on Disney Plus. Stay tuned for all the latest news on the future of Star wars franchise on Disney Plus and the big screen. You can also subscribe to the Heroic Hollywoods YouTube channel for more original video content! Source: Empire

