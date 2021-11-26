American Musical Titan Stephen Sondheim Dies Aged 91





The period of Mr. Sondheim’s greatest work began when Harold Prince became his director. They were old friends, introduced by Mrs. Rodgers in the late 1940s or early 1950s, and Mr. Prince had been the producer of West Side Story. He had also proven himself as a director, with musical hits like She Loves Me (1963) and Cabaret (1966). Mr. Prince would direct five Sondheim musicals in the 1970s company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Pacific Overtures and Sweeney Todd and while not all were commercially successful they were all innovative, the product of two. extremely talented artists whose authoritative individual visions were, for the most part, complementary. While Mr. Prince naturally saw a big picture of a show, its appearance and pace, Mr. Sondheim, who had inherited Rodgers and Hammerstein’s belief that songs are essential parts of the play, pushed the ‘idea further not only by integrating words and music. but imbuing the songs with the preoccupations of a playwright; that is, to provide the singers with the necessary material to deepen their representations of characters and, during rehearsals, to concentrate on their performance and their diction. The partnership fell apart on Merrily We Roll Along, a show that was in part hampered by the youthfulness of its cast members, who had to play not only young characters but the disillusioned adults they become, and by Mr. Princes acknowledged his inability to come up with an appropriate look for the show as a whole. I never knew how to do it because I work so much on What is it going to be like? Mr. Prince told Mrs. Secrest about her biography of Sondheim. It becomes the driving force of the show. I never could understand it. Merrily has had several lives since then, Off Broadway, in regional theater and abroad, as producers and directors have tried to solve her problems and present what is generally recognized as a lively and poignant score. A young collaborator Regardless, the two separated from the creative business for more than two decades, no longer working together until they crafted a highly revised version of a musical about a pair of brothers. American entrepreneurs at the beginning of the 20th century which in other incarnations, before and after, has been variously titled Gold, Wise Guys and Road Show. Under Mr. Prince, it was called Bounce, and it was produced in 2003 at the Goodman Theater in Chicago and the Kennedy Center in Washington. During Mr. Princes ‘absence from his creative life, Mr. Sondheim teamed up with a young collaborator, James Lapine, and together they created the most cerebral works of Mr. Sondheims’ career. These included Into the Woods, which reimagined familiar children’s fairy tales into darker adult fables; Passion, an almost lyrical meditation on the nature of love; and Sunday in the Park With George, a work whose first act ingeniously creates the artistic process of painter Georges Seurat as he creates his masterpiece, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte, and whose second act goes forward a century to illustrate how a contemporary artist makes art in a more consumer conscious era.

