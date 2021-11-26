I used to keep apologizing to Salman Khan after our fight streaks

Actor Aayush Sharma has received a lot of praise for his latest release “Antim”, where he is seen with superstar Salman Khan. In a heartfelt conversation, Sharma recounts what it was like to tour with her brother-in-law in real life. Also, he reveals why he took so long to make his second movie and everything he had to go through to make sure it doesn’t look exactly like what he played in his first movie, ” Love Yatri “. . Extracts from the chat:

Why did you take so long to release a second film after “Love Yatri”?

I had a certain kind of feedback from the movie (‘Love Yatri’) and I just felt there was no need to come back with the same kind of movies because then you get very stereotypical like a hero who only makes a particular genre of cinema. The kind of offers I was getting included movies that had almost the same storyline, like a boy and a girl, reuniting and then falling apart, then they reunite and finally have a happy ending. If I was one of those movies it would have become very repetitive of what I did in ‘Love Yatri’.

Among all the scripts that have been offered to you, what stands out for ‘Antim’?

At the same time, when I was offered ‘Antim’, I had to get into the character that I needed time for because it was very different and new. I had to go back to the drawing board and had to change. I had to present myself in a different light. I just felt it was a great opportunity. Playing a gray character in a certain movie is something few actors get to do. So, I felt that was the kind of space I needed to fit into. I had to really undo the kind of work I did in ‘Love Yatri’ and restructure myself to come back and do ‘Antim’. It was more of a process.

How did the process go?

I had to put on a lot of weight and look convincing enough to play the part. It took me a long time to gain muscle, it took me almost a year to gain weight on its own. I weighed 50 kg when I did “Love Yatri”, and when I did “Antim”, I weighed 76 kg. So, gaining the 16 kg took a long time. Changing your voice, changing your style of play, the way you act takes time. ‘Antim’ is the complete opposite of what I did earlier. I didn’t want to rush because I thought it was a special project. To be in a movie with Salman Khan is a good thing. It’s a great movie. So I had to do the acting role justice.

Were you nervous doing action sequences with Salman Khan?

When performing any action on the trays, all necessary precautions are taken to ensure it is a safe stunt. However, there is always a risk of injury because we had to do close combat. In order to make this credible to the public, we had to do very close combat. However, we had to keep in mind not to harm our co-stars. One second of miscalculation can result in serious injury. In action sequences, chances are you are connected to someone else and vice versa. I knew some sort of accident could take place. However, my fear was not that I would be able to log in, but all of my nervousness was related to the fact that I had to do an action streak with a superstar.

So what did you do

Growing up we also watched him (Salman Khan) as an actor and realizing that you would be in the same frame as him, that will obviously make you nervous. I’ve always admired him as an actor; we mimicked him or tried to be him and doing an action sequence with him was a good thing. It was more about the respect I have for him. My respect for him made me nervous while holding his neck, hitting him or kicking him. It really hampered our sequences. His seniority created a lot of nervousness. There were some instances where I got into the streak so much that I maybe hurt him and then I kept apologizing and always tried to make sure he was okay.

What would Salman Khan say then?

He would just erase it by saying he’s been doing it for 50 years and he’s doing absolutely fine. He never asked for a double to do the stunts because it can be very difficult for a double to come in because most of the time a double won’t have that kind of physique that will match your own body. Salman Bhai was very open about this and he asked me to let go of all my best because you have to convince the public that you are worthy of this job and that you deserve to be there. where you are today. Even when I got demotivated and thought I couldn’t do it, he motivated me. He motivated me to fight for my right.