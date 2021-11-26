Camila Cabello finds buyer for her $ 3.95 million Hollywood Hills hideaway tucked high above the Sunset Strip

Advertising

She comes and goes from the Hollywood Hills.

Singer Camila Cabello has found a buyer for her gorgeous four-bedroom, four-bathroom mansion tucked high above the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles, for the price of $ 3.95 million.

It comes weeks after Camila announced her split from boyfriend Shawn Mendes after dating for two years in a joint statement on Instagram.

The 24-year-old singer bought the property back in April 2019 for $ 3.4 million as she looks to make just over $ 500,000 in profit if she gets the asking price.

The house is listed by CompassAgent Denise Rosner, the singer having already left the house.

The 3,570 square foot home sits on 6,320 square feet (0.15 acres) of land.

The Mediterranean Revival style home has an entrance through a private courtyard, with an open split-level floor plan that features aged hardwood floors mixed with imported tile.

The house includes a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, stone counters with a breakfast bar that connects to the dining area.

The living room has a Spanish tiled fireplace with an additional seating area, while the upper two levels have three bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms.

The master bedroom has a fireplace with a ‘large walk-in closet’ as listed, while also including the large main retreat with fireplace and a large walk-in closet.

Cabello has converted the fourth bedroom into a ‘state-of-the-art recording studio’ which includes a ‘professional vocal booth’ inside the adjoining two-car garage.

The outdoor areas feature a multi-level deck with a saltwater pool, an outdoor dining area, multiple seating areas, a fire pit, fireplace, and a newly built barbecue area.

The house also has a new security system, which was installed after an incident in March where Cabello’s ex-boyfriend, singer Shawn, had his new G-Wagen stolen from the driveway. , while they were both at home.

The vehicle was recovered and returned shortly thereafter with the thief arrested.

While it is not known where Cabello will move to next, she was reportedly looking for a home with Mendes in Miami in December, but the couple broke up two weeks ago.

Cabello and Mendes had been dating since July 2019, shortly after the release of their hit duo Senorita.

Shawn wrote: “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We appreciate your support so much from the beginning and into the future.

She is about to release her third studio album Familia, which has no release date at the moment.