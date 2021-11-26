Entertainment
“Hawkeye” theory reveals the real villain is in plain sight
Hawk eyes first episodes put many different characters in his sights. First off, it’s Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton), whose mysterious air and penchant for collecting blades makes him seem suspicious. Then the tracksuit gang steps in and causes chaos for Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). Finally, the first of two episodes ends with Echo turning out to be the show’s likely antagonist. Where is she?
While the extent of everyone’s meanness isn’t clear at the start of the series, Hawk Eye clearly wants us to suspect Jack and Echo. However, another character is oddly absent from the villain’s speech, and that’s Kates’ mom Eleanor played by Vera Farmiga.
Bishop Security chief Eleanor comes across as a caring mother who has given Kate every opportunity to fulfill her dreams of becoming a top athlete and fighter. But as Kate finds out, her mother has been keeping secrets, one of them being her engagement to Jack Duquesne. Could Eleanor be hiding something else from Kate? Here’s why the Farmigas character might not be as innocent as they seem.
Spoilers ahead for Hawk Eye Episodes 1 and 2.
The theory There’s more to Eleanor than meets the eye, and Hawk Eye hints at this throughout its first two episodes. The character may seem relegated to the role of mom, as the narrative focuses on Kate and Clint, but there are several moments that indicate there is more to Eleanor.
The first clue is in Hawk eyes opening scene, which brings viewers back to 2012 during the Battle of New York in The Avengers. A young Kate is at home with her parents, Derek (Brian d’Arcy James) and Eleanor, discussing the sale of their penthouse and Kate’s future.
Maybe growing up in this place you got used to the idea that a solution would fall from the sky, Eleanor told Derek before Kate accidentally interrupted them.
Soon after the fight, their home is shaken from the chaos outside, and Kate cannot find her parents until suddenly her mother sweeps her up and saves her. Eleanor doesn’t respond when Kate asks where her father is. In the next scene, Kate and Eleanor are at Dereks’ funeral. What was Eleanor doing during her brief disappearance? Did the solution to her problem just fall from the sky and get rid of her husband?
The power of Eleanor While there isn’t enough evidence to attribute Dereks’ death to Eleanor, she took advantage of it by becoming the Bishop’s new security chief. This means that she has access to a lot of information and influential people, which puts her in a very powerful position that Hawk Eye oddly seems to downplay.
While I hesitate to give a character like Armand Duquesne (Simon Callow) the benefit of the doubt, the fact that he doesn’t like Eleanor and denies his engagement to his nephew (who he doesn’t even look very much like either. ) is important for Note. Their argument at the party makes it clear that the two have issues with each other beyond engagement. When Kate bumps into them and asks if Armand has threatened her, Eleanor gives an evasive response, not appearing to be shaken or affected by any alleged threats.
The fact that Armand eventually dies could also be seen as another fallen solution for Eleanor. Now there’s a less powerful person trying to stop her from doing what she wants and marrying Jack. Again, this is just speculation, as the two-part premiere event offers little concrete evidence that Eleanor played a role in Armand’s disappearance.
The Reverse Analysis Vera Farmiga has proven time and again that she is a formidable performer, as seen in Conspiracy movie theater, Motel Bates, and many other works. While Marvel has underused its cast at times, that hasn’t been the case with Disney + shows. (From Carl Lumbly in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to Kathryn Hahn in WandaVision, the cast so far has been on point.) So Farmiga probably has a bigger role to play in Hawk Eye.
Eleanor being the villain of the show, it’s also the kind of betrayal that could really turn Kates’ world upside down. Despite the loss of her father, Kate has lived a lovely life, with the money and resources to pursue the skills she wants and do what she wants with them. (I mean, she brought down her school steeple like it wasn’t a big deal.) Kate has to be held to account, and Eleanor might be the one to set it off.
Hawk Eye Episodes 1 and 2 are now airing on Disney +.
