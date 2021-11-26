Salvation Army Breakfast provides Thanksgiving meals to residents





FARMINGTON Calls for more turkey, corn and mashed potatoes came from volunteers who prepared meals at the Salvation Army’s annual Thanksgiving breakfast. The Salvation Army has partnered with People Assisting the Homeless, or PATH, to provide Thanksgiving meals to community members on November 25 at the Sycamore Park Community Center. “We didn’t put any restrictions or anything like that. We want people to come and just be a part of it. It’s a celebration of this community, this area of ​​the Four Corners,” said Lt. Christopher Rockwell, Corps officer with the Salute. Farmington Army Corps. In a large room next to the kitchen, Jacque Payne checked the take-out food containers to make sure each had servings of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes with brown gravy, corn , cranberry sauce and a croissant. Payne is a first-time lunch volunteer. She joined her son, daughter-in-law and granddaughters to serve food and wait for community members. Following:Bloomfield Wins Third Consecutive Annual ECHO Food Drive Challenge, Mr. Potato Head Trophy “I am grateful that we can help those less fortunate to have a nice hot meal,” she said. This was the third time Elijah Miera had supervised volunteers in the kitchen. “Cooking is my super power,” Miera said. “We give them good meals.” While the lunch helped community members observe the holidays, it also helps remind residents that the Salvation Army is still present in Farmington. Rockwell said with the closure of the Farmington Salvation Army thrift store by October, some believed the organization had left the region. This is far from the truth, he said, adding that the Salvation Army continues to function and fulfill its mission. “We’re a church first and foremost a thrift store and we want to make sure everyone knows that we have a ministry here where we can help people,” said Rockwell. The volunteers have been in preparation mode all week. Turkeys were recovered on November 18 as part of T’s for Turkeys, a project between iHeartMediastations and the Salvation Army Farmington Corps. The event made it possible to acquire 57 turkeys. The Town of Farmington provided the community center with a space for food services and take out meals. “It’s very vital because people may not be able to get this food both physically, emotionally and spiritually,” Rockwell said in response to a question about the importance of lunch to the community. Those who ate their meals inside the gymnasium sat at tables with fall decorations and listened to holiday music. “It’s encouraging. It shows the community,” said Amanda Lobato, executive director of PATH, of the number of people who have volunteered. Following:Farmington woman living in unheated house wins free oven from local business Lunch is an event hosted by the Farmington Corps of the Salvation Army during the holiday season. The Red Kettle campaign is underway in various stores and the Angel Tree program, which helps bring Christmas gifts to children, will begin in December. Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for the Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at [email protected]. Support local journalism with a digital subscription to the Daily Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/farmington/2021/11/26/salvation-army-luncheon-provides-thanksgiving-meals-farmington-new-mexico/8760591002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos