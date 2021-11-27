Nina Metz: From Succession to Spencer, Hollywood is obsessed with the lives of the ultra-rich and the oblivious | Ap

With the ongoing saga of a billionaire media oligarch and his clumsy offspring escalating his endorsement, Succession is a greenhouse of the wealthy and damaged, stuck in a trap of their own making. The show works like an engraved invitation: come smirk at their absurdity and enjoy the opulent surroundings while you’re here. Joke about their ranking in power! Please don’t overthink the systems that so lavishly support these authorized ogres. There are three episodes left in the current season, but fear not, there are plenty more where this came from, if you want to research it.

What the world needs now are more stories about the family lives of rich people, someone said sarcastically on Twitter recently, and that’s an incisive point. There have always been stories about the rich, but it looks like there is an unusual concern right now. You can’t rock something or other diamond studded without hitting a prestige project like Estate or the biopic on Princess Diana Spencer or the glamorous crime drama House of Gucci or the pursed-lip royal family show of The Crown or from Bridgerton’s Regency romance or the soapy idiot of Downton Abbey, which the latter has a new movie coming up in the spring in which Maggie Smiths’ character announces: I came into possession of a villa in the south of France. As we do. The Servants actually exist as people with their own hopes and dreams in the world of Downton Abbey, but they are still steadfast and loyal to their bold-voiced and obscenely wealthy employers. Hey, we even got married in the family! It’s all peaches and cream and no one wants it or questions this imbalance, ever.

I get the escape. Really, I do. There is nothing wrong with scanning this world as if you were browsing Architectural Digest. But it’s alarming how these projects avoid questioning how this wealth was acquired. Not enough British or American creatives are asking: in the end, who really pays for all this wealth? Instead of eating the rich, Hollywood would rather indulge the fantasy that we all want to break bread with them instead.

Season 2 of “The Great” premiered on Hulu last week and is as visually striking as ever, clever and at times an outright comedic farce in its portrayal of the 18th century Russian ruling class, ruled first. by Peter III (a hilarious Nicholas Hoult playing the buffoonish bully as a sexy and semi-charming Hugh Grant) then, thanks to a bang, the woman who would be known as Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning, bringing intelligence and a unexpected humor in the role). Historical inaccuracies abound in the series and there is a sustained sense of “oh, who cares – isn’t that more interesting?” about those failed details. But there is one that I just cannot swallow: that Catherine the Great alone was not obscured by the grandeur of her surroundings and that she was horrified by the violence and deprivation inflicted with such regularity as well. flippant to the Russian people. “The Great” would have you believe she was the People’s Princess – sorry, Empress – and you’re on her side because of course you’re on her side, she’s all about the Enlightenment! She might be the only person in the royal household with a touch of humanity. And yet the truth reveals something quite different: “The reign of Catherine was marked by a vast territorial expansion”, according to Histoire.com, “which dramatically increased Russia’s coffers but did little to alleviate the suffering of its people.”

In January, HBO will launch The Gilded Age, from Downton creator Julian Fellowes, which appears to be a battle between new money and old money, and as gorgeous as that may be, nothing in the trailer suggests a gap by in relation to a specific objective. on the rich and the spoiled. In reality, it was all funded on the backs of everyone else choking in factory smoke, sweating in dangerous conditions. Exploitation is still the name of the game at this level. To pretend otherwise, because class war is not as fun to film, doesn’t change that.

These bubbles, where power and corruption are protected, are not places of neutral storytelling, but function as ambitious mirages. When the rich are your main characters, it is inevitably those who are humanized with inner lives and complicated motivations that explain blah, blah blah. Meanwhile, the rigged systems that support them are just a reality, nothing to do here. Meanwhile, South Korean exports like Parasite and Squid Game offer scathing indictments against the rich and the foolish and the systems that make it all possible, while also caring just as much about the lives of those who live. on the brink (who are not saints either, for that matter).

With the exception of a show like Leverage, which was recently rebooted for IMDb TV as Leverage: Redemption (and never claimed to aim for prestige), we rarely see the rich facing annihilating comeuppance. Even rarer are the stories that hold the wealthy responsible for how racism and other bigotry are deliberately built into the system as obstacles calculated certainly in the United States, since its colonization and founding to allow this vast accumulation. of riches. Or how a particularly narrow section of the population invests huge sums of money to keep this status quo in place. For every series like Maid on Netflix, which shows the overwhelming weight of how expensive it is to be poor, there are countless others who would rather rely on anything that remotely criticizes the systems that make it a reality.

Last year, during the premiere of the first season of Bridgerton, I spoke about some of these themes with Patricia Matthew, professor at Montclair State University. I always come back to the idea that the Regency never portrays its wealth as the product of any labor, she told me. They just inherit it. It’s right there. Britain may have abolished the slave trade by the time the show takes place, but all the money that sustains these families is certainly the product, directly or indirectly.

To some extent, Hollywood is also part of this self-sustaining structure. And maybe that’s why he’s so disinterested in giving the green light to stories that challenge these inequalities. Or explore what it looks like when people get together and say nothing more. What is the message Hollywood is sending right now? And how is it delivered? The media we consume don’t just tell us what’s true, they tell us what matters and what matters. What I’m saying is that we can think about television and film critically while enjoying it.

The Crown and Spencer are fascinating because they intentionally focus on individuals rather than the corruption of monarchies in general, and the British monarchy in particular. Even in the fourth season of The Crowns, when Princess Diana is finally added to the storyline, the series isn’t a complete review of it all. There is a compelling argument to be made that the Windsors are complicit and toxic. But this is where the analysis of these projects usually ends. Even though the Windsors were nicer people, these other issues remain, from the vast wealth of the Crown obtained by force through the building of an empire, to the considerable personal wealth of the royal family, of which the royal family is guarded. private because it would be in such terrible bad taste to go any further. Ten years ago, Forbes estimated that Queen Elizabeth’s personal net worth alone was in the order of half a billion, not to mention that of her family. How much has this increased over the past decade? Wouldn’t it be convincing to dig that out?

Even when there is a book on these themes ready to be adapted, it seems to get lost in the hell of development. Jo Bakers’ 2013 novel Longbourn tells a Jane Austen story, but instead of focusing on living rooms and large estates, it focuses on the people who work in the household.

The book was optioned seven years ago. A director and actors were even attached at one point. But for now, nothing.

I don’t hold my breath.

