Hellbound director wants a shared universe with his Train to Busan movie





The director of the latest hit South Korean series from Hellbound Netflix has revealed that he would like to create a shared universe incorporating the new series and its previous film Train to Busan. Talk to KoreaHerald, Yeon Sang-ho explained that his wish was to see the characters and sets of his various projects exist in the same world, although he acknowledged that it would be a delicate task. I always imagined creating a complete package, similar to Stephen King’s make-believe world, Castle Rock, he said. [But]because my works are created and published by different networks and production companies, i think it is a difficult dream to achieve. Hellbound is the latest series from South Korea to take the streamer by storm after the monumental success of Squid Game earlier this year, and focuses on mysterious supernatural beings appearing out of nowhere to doom people to hell. Discussing his inspiration for the series in the same interview, Yeon remarked: I became extremely curious as to how the word hell came into being in the first place. What sort of experiments did our ancestors go through to find this word even though no one saw what hell looks like. Along with the aforementioned zombie flick Train to Busan and its Peninsula sequel, Yeons’ previous directorial work includes the 2018 superhero film Psychokinesis and the animated films King of the Pigs and The Fake, while he also has writes the 2020 series The Cursed. Hellbound is available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV guide to see what’s going on tonight.

