11/26 Bombay attack: Bollywood pays tribute to martyrs and victims





Rohit Shetty (left) and Akshay Kumar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP via Getty Images) By: Mohnish Singh Bollywood personalities including Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty and Sara Ali Khan paid tribute on Friday to all those people who lost their lives in the 11/26 terrorist attacks in Mumbai. Celebrities took to social media to remember and mourn the martyrs as well as the civilians, who died in the attacks. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan in an editorial for the Indian Express said every year as he marked this day that he discovered that the power of survival is linked to the power of humanity, “from our collective commitment that we do not. let’s not let terrorists define who we become. “ Kumar called the terrorist attacks in Mumbai “horrific” as he shouted at all those involved in the security of the country and its people. “It has been 13 years since the horrific terrorist attack in Mumbai. In memory of all those who lost their lives and their loved ones. My sincere tribute to all the brave men who sacrificed their lives to protect our city, ”the 54-year-old star tweeted. Shetty, who has directed several films in her detective universe, the last of which Sooryavanshi, Simba, and Singham franchise, took to Instagram to salute the spirit of the Mumbai Police and their staff. “Mumbai Police, we will forever carry their unyielding spirit in our hearts. Their sacrifice will always be remembered, ”he said. Sara Ali Khan posted a photo on her Instagram Stories account of the Taj Mahal Hotel, one of the locations attacked by terrorists in the 11/26 terrorist attacks. “The martyrs will be remembered,” the actor wrote. Actors Abhishek Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty and filmmaker Onir also observed the day.

