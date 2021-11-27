Zachary Levi’s Star-Lord audition helped him land Shazam !, actor reveals





Zechariah Levi bursts into the superhero business with the DC movie Shazam! but what is perhaps unknown to many fans is that he almost starred in another great superhero franchise – and we’re not talking about his role as Fandral in Thor: The Dark World. The DC actor came very close to landing the role of Star-Lord in James gunn‘s Guardians of the Galaxy.

In an interview with The playlist On his podcast The Fourth Wall, Levi delved into his story with Gunn. Their friendship not only led Levi to take screen tests for Star-Lord, but ultimately landed his Shazam role too. In Levi’s words: “James and I knew each other, we were friends, we would have game nights at our house, had a lot of mutual friends. And so he asked me to come and read for Star-Lord, and I did, and then that led to the next step, and all of a sudden I was testing the camera. Oh man, I wanted this role so, so, so, so, so. It was up to me, another guy and Chris Pratt, but Chris has always been their favorite and he was hesitant to take it. While Levi couldn’t get the role, it wasn’t his only chance to become a hero on the big screen. Ultimately, his audition left an impression on Gunn, who later allegedly convinced Shazam! producer Peter Safran give Levi a chance. “Is that the thing that sent it all for me?” Levi commented. “I don’t know, but I’m sure it was part of this conversation, absolutely. I am indebted to James that he believed in me enough to remember it and pass this information on.”



Image via Warner Bros. RELATED: First ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ footage reveals new cast, villains, locations, and more action in the sequel VIDEO OF THE DAY COLLIDER No matter what convinced the casting agents to give Levi a try, fans couldn’t be happier with the performance. Shazam! grossed $ 366 million worldwide during its theatrical release and Levi has been praised for his performance as Billy Batson’s alter ego, Shazam. The following Shazam! The fury of the gods is slated for release on June 2, 2023. Levi will reprise his role alongside Asher Angel like Billy Batson. A spin-off of the film titled Black adam is also in the works for release in July 2022 with Dwayne The Rock Johnson, and there is already speculation that the character could appear in The fury of the gods thanks to a teasing image from the director David F. Sandberg.



‘A Clsterfnke Christmas’ Trailer Reveals Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer Holiday Romantic Comedy Parody Vella Lovell and Cheyenne Jackson also star in the upcoming Holiday TV movie at Comedy Central. Read more

About the Author Shawnee Haas

(49 articles published)

Shawnee Haas is a television and film news editor for Collider. She graduated in 2021 from the University of Central Florida with a bachelor’s degree in film and television production. She enjoys writing non-fiction and creative fiction in her spare time and watching classic horror movies with her friends. More from Shawnee Haas

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://collider.com/zachary-levi-guardians-of-the-galaxy-shazam-casting-comments/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos