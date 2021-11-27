Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel launches Seaside Holidays program





Luxury beachfront family-friendly destination, Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, announces its third annual vacation program, Seaside Holidays. Holidays are brighter at the beach and to celebrate this time of year, November 25 through January 6, the hotel has created the best of holiday cheer, seasonal cocktails, live entertainment, culinary creations and more. more for the whole family. Seaside Holidays at Loews Santa Monica Beach will include: Vacation Home Family getaway by the sea: Sip vacation cocktails, enjoy daily resort credit, valet parking and make yourself comfortable in one of our igloos or fire pit tables , overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Home for the Holidays bookings will also be able to secure a seat at one of the flagship events like Breakfast with Santa or Tea with a Touch. Not to mention the privileged access to Hip Hop Carolers, Holiday Magic and more. For more information or to book, please visit: https://www.loewshotels.com/santa-monica/specials/seaside-holidays-family-escape. Breakfast with Santa Claus: Santa Claus is heading for the beach. Gather the family for a holiday breakfast with Santa. Photos, delicious favorite breakfasts, reindeer antler making, cookie decorating, holiday hip hop and more are calling you. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket will be donated to Elemental Music; a Santa Monica non-profit organization working with over 300 promising young local musicians. Tea with a Twist with Elemental Music: Enjoy tea-infused cocktails and a selection of sweet and savory bites plus special performances by Elemental Music, a Santa Monica non-profit working with over 300 promising young local musicians . Each event will have a special performance from their winter concert repertoire as well as the latest fashions from Jane, a clothing store here in Santa Monica. $ 69 per person, $ 10 from each ticket goes to Elemental Music. December 4 – Elemental Strings Chamber Orchestra resy.com December 11 – Small Ensembles from their Chamber Music Institute resy.com December 18 – Elemental Guitar Ensemble resy.com Seaside Holidays Cocktails & All That Jazz: Listen to live jazz this holiday season, by the beach, every Thursday night from December 2, 2021 in our Lobby Lounge from 5 to 9 p.m. Cocktails, Music and Holiday Magic: Holiday hipster singers roam the hotel singing acapella on Friday evenings from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturdays, meet and greet Santa Claus and experience one of his magic tricks from 5 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. Stay a little longer from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and enjoy live music along with all the classics. Seaside Cinema & Santas Workshop: Seaside Cinema Holidays features timeless classics, seasonal culinary delights, letters to Santa and more. 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday from November 25 to December 31, 2021. Igloo & Fire Pit Dining at Blue Streak: Sip holiday cocktails, savor seasonal tapas and make yourself comfortable in one of our igloos or fire pit tables, overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Brunch with Santa Paws: Dress up your puppy vacation the best and join us for Breakfast with Santa Paws on December 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in partnership with the organization Healthy Spot. Located on the terrace of the Venice garden, with photos of Santa Claus, cookie decorations, puppets, create your reindeer antlers, gift bags, breakfast for you and your puppy and more. Guests will be entered to win a two-night #LoewsLovesPets winter getaway. 20% of ticket proceeds will be donated to LA Love and Leashes. Loews Santa Monica Beachs Good Neighbor Program, believes it is vital to be a positive force in the community. With this in mind, part of Seaside Holidays sales will be donated to SantaMoniCARES, the non-profit association Santa Monicas Travel and Tourism. For more information on Seaside Holidays, including how to make reservations, event details and events, please visit: https://www.loewshotels.com/santa-monica/discover/holidays. For more information, please visit www.loewshotels.com/santa-monica. Submitted by: Caitlin Hurley, Regional Director of Public Relations

