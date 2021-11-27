Candice Bergen and Billy Crystal talk to Jane Pauley about aging in Hollywood

Jane Pauley wants you to know that her new “CBS Sunday Morning” prime time special, “Forever Young: In Search of the Fountain of Youth” is not about plastic surgery.

“It’s not an hour of famous people who are surprisingly beautiful and who are successful even if they are,” said Pauley, 71. “I think this program is full of great living ideas and provocative ideas that make you think, ‘I don’t want this’, ‘Hope this will happen’, ‘This is not for me.’

“The idea was to take the age-old quest for eternal youth and look at it from many different angles… be it in the animal kingdom – the 189-year-old turtle and its eyes have only developed recent cataracts… or a tree that is 5,000 years old and was young when the Pyramids were built.

“Forever Young,” which airs Sunday, November 28 at 10 p.m., also includes interviews with Candice Bergen, 75, and Billy Crystal, 73, who discuss aging in the youth-obsessed world of Hollywood.

“Candice Bergen says it beautifully,” Pauley said. “She said, ‘I wanted to grow old with credibility.’ She’s completely candid about showing the acacia on her neck, why she wears turtlenecks, the chasms above her lips. She admits that being 75 struck her like a “nail”. It was tough, it was a big deal… and she’s still dealing with it.

Candice Bergen, here in 2019, appears on the special in an interview with Jane Pauley. Kristina Bumphrey / StarPix

“I think these two Hollywood celebrities are particularly comfortable in their skin,” she said. “I don’t think you could cast a very wide net on Hollywood and find a lot of people who would talk about it.”

The special examines how scientists are exploring ways in which people might live longer – and how humans will one day be able to “live” forever, virtually, thanks to avatars and artificial intelligence.

“Scientists wonder why there are people who seem to age differently than the rest of us, who avoid disease and get very old,” Pauley said. “There are places in the world that seem to favor an unusually advanced age. We are going to Sardinia where living to 100 years is almost commonplace. What’s on this little island? What makes it so favorable? “

Billy Crystal, 73, opens up about aging in youth-obsessed Hollywood Getty Images

Pauley said the special struck home on a personal level.

“There are people who prepare, very soon after their death, to be frozen in the hope and expectation that one day their lives will be revived,” she said. “I could think of a thousand reasons why I wouldn’t want to do this, but some people find great comfort in this possibility. I wonder what giant steps I should take to go back to this point in life. There’s a voice in my head that says, “Well, you quit smoking a long time ago.”

“We are exploring why women definitely live, as a category, longer than men and the reason, I’m afraid, may not apply to me,” she said. “I’m pretty sure my husband [Garry Trudeau] will survive me because the way women deal with stress emotionally, culturally and genetically could be one of the factors [to living longer] – and I don’t manage it that well, so I might not be a beneficiary individually.

“Only time will tell, I guess.” “

Pauley said she asked Bergen if she felt her life got “smaller” with age – and that she was surprised at his response.

“She immediately said ‘Yes’, but then added,’ But it’s more focused and less dispersed. I’m focused on what’s in front of me.

“I thought that with Thanksgiving weekend I was focusing on what was in front of me [and] the priority in my life now, which is family and grandchildren.

“And what better thing to focus on,” she said. “It may not seem ‘smaller’ to me – but richer and more important.”