Various activities offered on Thanksgiving weekend

Of course, there is shopping, with several holiday markets to choose from. Yet this weekend also brings a diversity of musical and artistic activities, all over the Northern Olympic Peninsula.

Here is a sample of options, this week spiced up with winter flavors.

• Free time, a group specializing in music from America’s great songbook Broadway and the Blues appear tonight at the Olympic Theater Arts’ Gathering Hall, 414 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim.

The 7 p.m. show features vocalist Ann Brittain, horn player Ed Donahue, tenor saxophonist Andy Geiger, guitarist Chuck Easton, drummer Pete Harris and bassist Elaine Gardner-Morales.

Tickets are $ 10 at the theater box office between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. today or at www.OlympicTheater Arts.org.

For more information, call 360-683-7326.

• A “gratitude walk” is open to the public at Finnriver Farm & Cidery in Chimacum.

This short walk, studded with inspiring messages about the land, waters, and creatures of the Pacific Northwest, is free and open from noon to 8 p.m. today through Sunday at Farmhouse, 124 Center Road.

• The Community Bowls and Soup-Sharing Project also occur at Finnriver.

Potters from Millbrook Clayworks, Laughing Gnome Pottery and Center Valley Pottery have set up ceramic bowls to take home for a donation – $ 25 is suggested – to support the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe Country Food Program and d ‘other efforts to access local foods.

At the same time, Finnriver’s galley crew are serving free take-out soup; everyone is welcome at the entrance to the farm, where soup sharing will take place from noon to 8 p.m. today until Sunday.

• The sale of ephemeral Uptown records and a listening night is taking place today from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Uptown Pub & Grill, 1016 Lawrence St., Port Townsend.

LP vinyl records await at this event for music lovers 21 and over. Details: [email protected].

• The Festival of Trees in Port Angeles includes the Gala Dinner, Tree Auction and Silent Auction – online and in person – today at 5 p.m., Senior Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays and Family Days 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Family Days has been expanded to offer photos of Santa Claus, a public display of decorated trees and wreaths, musical artists and activities for children; Family Days tickets are $ 7 – or free for children under 8.

The festival, at the Vern Burton Community Center, 308 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles, is an annual fundraiser for the Olympic Medical Center Foundation.

For tickets and more information see www.omhf.org/festival-of-trees.

• The Strummers Ukulele from the Olympic Peninsula will give a concert on Sunday at the Fête des Arbres.

Holiday songs, traditional Christmas carols and contemporary tunes will fill the air from noon to 1 p.m., and the public is invited to sing along.

• The Nordland Christmas Gift Fair will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Old Nordland Church Community Hall, 7120 Flagler Road on Marrowstone Island.

• Manufacturers market at Manresa Castle, 651 Cleveland Ave., will open from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The market features the work of local artisans such as BellCat Productions, Blue Cactus Press, Brass Kimono, Darsie Beck, Drink & Draw PT, Good Dog Pottery, The Masters’ Atelier, Matson Made, Rick Myers, Northwind Art, Sacral Ocean, Tall King Clothing, Tumble and Tide, Urban Sketchers, Winter Texts, and Wurm Wares.

For more information visit www.castleinpt.com.

• The Holiday Party at the Beach Club, 121 Marina View Drive, Port Ludlow, will be a convergence of jewelry, watercolors, maps, baskets and other art from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Visitors also have the opportunity to contribute to the Port Ludlow Art League scholarship fund by bidding on gift baskets designed for foodies, animal lovers and those in need of relaxation.

The winners will be announced Saturday at 4 p.m.

More information can be found at www.portludlowart.org.

• “Art Beat Small Business Saturday” brings arts activities to Sequim from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

The “Sequim Partners” will be giving pottery and painting demonstrations at the Blue Whole Gallery, 129 W. Washington St., Sequim, while an Artists Market and Fiber Arts Festival exhibition awaits you at the Sequim Museum & Arts, 544 N. Sequim Ave.

For more details see sequimartwalk.com/events/.

The events will be part of Sequim’s Small Business Saturday celebrations, which include a visit from Santa, community tree lighting and a tractor parade.

• The winter ice village, the only ice rink on the peninsula, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with breaks for resurfacing until January 3 at 121 E. Front St.

• The fairytale spinners will offer “Moments of Gratitude”, a storytelling event, on Saturday afternoon. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. and stories will begin at 2:00 p.m. at the Olympic Theater Arts Center, 414 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim. This event features seasoned performers, but walk-in storytellers from the public are also welcome. Tickets are $ 10 at the door and at olympictheatrearts.org.

The profits from this event will be used to restore the theater.

• The Haybarn Harvest Fair features local artisans selling handmade products from noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Finnriver Farm & Cidery, 124 Center Road, Chimacum.

• The Sequim Elks Lodge resumed live music some Sundays including this one. Cool Jam will play rock hits from the 60s and 70s at the lodge, 143 Port Williams Road, from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm Masks are required at entry and entry is $ 10 for lodge members and 12 $ for the general public. On December 12, the Stardust Big Band is booked for another concert and dance.

Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz




