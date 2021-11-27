Who is Jenna Dewans Fiancé Steve Kazee? Meet the actor, the singer





He’s a keeper! Jenna’s tipfiance, Steve kazee, came into the spotlight long before settling down with the dancer. In fact, Steve, who shares his son Callum Michael Rebel with Jenna, has worked in Hollywood as a singer and actor since the early 2000s. For more on the Ashland, Kentucky, native, keep reading! Steve Kazee went to school to play: There are many ways for artists to get their foot in the door. For Steve, it all started after getting his MFA from the New York University Graduate Acting Program in 2002. He subsequently booked a few roles on TV and Broadway. However, it wasn’t until 2011 that Steve got his big shot thanks to the theatrical adaptation of Once. He played the main character, Guy, which led to him winning the 2012 Tony Award for Best Performance in a Main Musical. The entire cast was also recognized for their musical talent and won the Tony Award for Best Musical Theater Album in 2013. Regarding television roles, Steve has appeared on NCIS, Working class, Drop Dead Diva, Captions, Shameless and more. Steve Kazee was featured on one ofdusk soundtracks: If you are a Twihard, you may have noticed that Steve was in Christina perris second version of Thousand Years for Breaking Dawn Part 2. Although the first version of the track, released in 2011 for breaking Dawn Part 1, is better known, the version with Steve is more stripped down and perfectly highlights his impressive voice. Steve Kazee was in a long-term relationship before Jenna: Steve and Jenna revealed their romance in public in December 2018, eight months after the Intensify alums separated from husband Channing tatum. Jenna and Channing share a girl named Everly. For Steves’ part, he was in a relationship with SmashMegan Hilty for six years. Although they have decided to quit, they seem to be friendly. The lessons I learned from my time with Megan, six wonderful years, will live with me forever, said Steve Blouin Artinfo in 2013. I have no angst or anxiety about it. He is a warm, caring, immensely talented and lovable human being. Courtesy of Jenna Dewan / Instagram Steve Kazee proposed to Jenna in February 2020: When you wake up in the morning, I’ll kiss your face with a smile that no one has ever seen. When you wake up in the morning I’ll kiss your eyes and tell you it’s you I’ve loved all these years, Steve captioned the couples engagement announcement with lyrics from Water Liars Let It Breathe. Regarding their wedding plans, Jenna said she and Steve are still planning [and] talk about it in fashion during a November 2021 interview with Us weekly. Everything is working out.

