Film review: House of Gucci neither sensational nor chic | Entertainment





Ridley Scott’s second film of the year, House of Gucci, is a hilarious attempt to document a true larger-than-life criminal story that only succeeds in embarrassing the name of Milan’s most famous fashion dynasty. Gucci stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, a daughter of entrepreneurs who marries Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), heir to the titular fashion brand. Although initially described as a loving wife, Patrizia soon begins to manipulate family members against each other, with the goal of both raising the brand and gaining control over it. Gucci’s history is multifaceted, but vague. At first, it is the story of Maurizio’s tenuous relationship with his father following his marriage to Patrizia. Later, it’s a crime thriller involving the couple duping both Aldo’s uncle Gucci Maurizios and his son Paolo in an attempt to take control of the business. Then it is the story of Maurizio and Patrizias who fail in marriage. After this story is over, there is still half an hour left to show Maurizio as a bad businessman. Any of these stories would make an interesting movie or maybe a high-profile TV episode, similar to The Assassination of Gianni Versace, which also starred Gaga. When Scott instead tries to blend all of these stories into a two-and-a-half-hour film, the result is shallow and often just plain boring. The soundtrack is ubiquitous, mixing both appropriate and inappropriate pop songs with opera and more traditional Harry Gregson-Williams film music. It looks like Scott is trying to contrast the new generation of Gucci represented by Maurizio and Patrizia (and audibly pop music) with the older generation (backed by opera), but it’s not a choice that remains consistent. This, along with several continuity errors, illustrates the fact that Gucci just doesn’t know what it wants to be. The most entertaining part of the movie is the acting, but that’s no praise. Gucci features an American and British cast portraying cartoonish Italian stereotypes. The worst offender is Jared Leto, who plays Maurizios’ cousin Paolo. Paolo is played as an eccentric idiot with bad taste and a worse eye for quality. In conversations with his family, Paolo is melodramatic, but lively. Leto overreacts in every scene, becoming impossible to ignore, but simultaneously depriving the film of any seriousness or seriousness for the time it spends onscreen. It’s a live caricature of an Italian fashion designer, right down to the accent. But while his performance is sure to earn Leto a nomination for this year’s Worst Actor award at this year’s Razzies, it’s also the only part of the film that seems confident in what it is. Gucci could be a silly, country thriller about a family of people wearing fancy clothes, or a deadly serious drama about the last breath of one of the 20th century’s biggest family businesses. As it stands, it is neither. 3/10 Jeff Bulmer is a UBC Okanagan graduate who has written numerous entertainment stories and reviews for the Daily Courier and the Phoenix.

