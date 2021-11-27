Entertainment
HMTC This Week: Kids Are Successful As Drama Classes Resume | Entertainment
Theater classes have resumed at the Hanford Multicultural Theater Company and the results have been wonderful.
For the first acting session of the year, students learned acting skills in the form of traditional acting games. Learning to think on the fly with introductory improvisation techniques has also been introduced. Students were also asked to choose a monologue to rehearse. In class, the monologue was worked on line by line and analyzed.
What impressed me, as an interim coach, was how much the younger students listened to the suggestions and how quickly they assimilated the advice into their performance. When a child wants to learn, teaching and coaching are successful. In addition, children’s confidence increases as they feel the progress themselves.
Still, I wonder if the pandemic has created some very enthusiastic students who enjoy in-person teaching like never before. Or have these parents identified gifts in their children and heard of the HMTC Actor Program, quickly listing them?
If you live in a large city, theater schools for all ages are available. Drama lessons at these facilities can range from $ 35 to $ 50 per class. Summer actor camps can range from $ 375 per week. Some of these facilities have moved to online courses. In my opinion, any way to get a performing arts education is valuable.
Of course, in person is the most fun and provides the optimum results for performance. Reading books on acting or listening to a seasoned actor talk about their experiences is also invaluable. This learning can be done with anyone of any age. When I was in Chicago, the happiest actors were those who entered the performing arts later in life.
HMTC is committed to making the performing arts accessible to everyone. The pledge secures a reserved space for a refundable amount of $ 1. An annual application fee of $ 25 for each family or adult is requested. This allows the family or individual to take as many courses as they want in the six sessions available per year.
This low cost is due to the organization’s volunteers, and to our commitment to our community. It also receives support from the Kings County Historical Society and the California Arts Council.
