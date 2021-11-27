The highly anticipated gangster drama directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Antim, starring Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan, released across the country on 3,500 screens. The film shares shows with John Abrahams Satyameva Jayate 2 on most screens in a 1: 1 ratio. Early estimates put the film off to a good start in the lineup of about. Rs. 5.25 to 6.00 crore.

Maharashtra is the best fairing circuit for Antim, followed by Gujarat and Bihar, however, the northern belts just don’t pull at all. Collections are just plain poor in Delhi and the Punjab, and that’s a bit surprising considering Salman plays a Sikh cop. The collections have surged towards evening and night shows, which is a positive sign reflecting decent to good conversation among the audience.

These are reasonable numbers considering this is not a conventional Salman Khan film, as the superstar is seen more in a supporting track for the protagonist, Aayush Sharma, around whom the story unfolds. Without Salman Khan, the film would have struggled to open even at a crore, and its face value translated into respectable business on day one.

The jump to the evening and Friday night shows gave the film a good platform to develop over the weekend and its storyline is now waiting and watching. If this is a fair opening, it is essential for Antim to show growth over the weekend. A three day figure in the range of Rs. 20 to 22 crore will be a fair result for Antim: The Final Truth, then it all comes down to the crucial Monday test. A reverse lifetime figure of Rs. 50 crore will be a good result for Antim, bringing him to the point of success.

The costs are reasonable and therefore there is not much pressure around the recovery, but yet the half century mark is a must for Antim for a respectable biz.

