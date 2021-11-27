Timmins pioneers were treated to a wide range of live entertainment

Content of the article
Just another episode of what to do at Porcupine, circa 1925.
The amount of options available to the people of Porcupine was quite staggering, you certainly couldn’t complain about being bored (but I’m sure many still have human nature, I guess). If team sports were your bag, you could join a league and play baseball, soccer, cricket, hockey, basketball or football (not to mention curling). If you like competitive one-on-one challenges, you can play golf, ski, boxing, shooting, dog (and horse) racing, snowshoeing, or tennis. If cultural activities were more your thing, you could enjoy concerts, plays, films or dances, and take music and drama lessons (even speaking lessons were offered to local comedians). If you wanted to join a good club the sky was the limit as there were a number of service clubs, multicultural groups, girl’s helpers, men’s societies and horticultural organizations to keep you busy every day. of the week. As proof, here are some interesting activities from this period.
Let’s look at the sport of kings horse racing to be exact, and yes, it was a popular pastime in the Porcupine. Jack Dalton ran a race track that was all the rage in 1925; a big meeting was generally held in mid-July, to the delight of the hundreds of spectators who thronged on the ground. The 1925 event saw twenty horses entered in three different events: the Free-For-All, which was won by a horse named Sir Albert, of New Liskeard; the Classified Race, won by Prince, a Timmins horse owned by D. Levine; and the Green Race, won by Hottentot, owned by J. Gibson of South Porcupine. The following Wednesday there were more horse races, as well as bicycle races and a few running competitions, which makes me wonder what condition this track was like after all those clogs and tires l have traveled? Good luck runners!
When you weren’t expecting to make money on the track, you could instead enjoy a little magic at a local theater. The Goldfields Theater offered, by special arrangement, Richards Americas Greatest Magician and His Big Company for a week of live performances. The ad promised 100 weird and spooky mysteries! Laughs Thrills Girls Music Mystery! This show is guaranteed in every way, you will see something that will make your hair stand on end! Sadly, that’s what the Porcupine Advance had to say after the performances: The Richards Show only drew in fairgrounds, although all attendees were happy with the entertainment. The show was quite out of the ordinary and some of the magician’s tricks were most satisfying. Those, however, who were so impressed that they were tempted to believe that Richards had supernatural powers may be reassured to know that the series lost money in Timmins. There wasn’t enough magic to make money from dating here. But it was still an evening
If none of these activities appealed to you, maybe the Fifth Annual Regatta was more suitable for you. Organized under the auspices of the Timmins Citizens Band, the event took place at Mattagami Landing in late July. More than fifteen hundred people enjoyed an afternoon of music and sporting activities, including running races for children, swimming races, canoe races, diving (off the bridge), la duck chase, a fat pole competition, and a gunwale canoe race (in case you didn’t know what is it, according to Paddling Magazine, gunwale canoe races ask players line up the canoes side by side, about a canoe length and run to the finish by standing on the aft gunwales, facing the bow and pushing the canoes forward please Don’t try to do this at home). The day of the regatta that year was a bit cold and windy so some swimming events were canceled, but apparently it was all a huge success anyway.
Professional boxing matches (uh sorry, not my favorite) were also on the agenda at the end of July. The New Empire Theater has hosted a number of decision fights featuring Frenchy Bélanger, the Canadian flyweight champion wrestling Toronto’s Al Holmes; Canadian junior lightweight champion Phil Rivers was pitted against Kirkland Lake’s Ed Drew, and a six-round contest between former international champion Gene Clay and Engleheart’s Graig Graham completed the main card. Local boxers also took part in four round-robin bouts: Schumacher’s Ernie Jones took on Timmins’ Pete ONeill while Roland Jessum took on Ed Hicks, or perhaps George Weber (this was yet to be decided at press time). Two other matches were organized with local boys, to top off the evening’s entertainment. The first fight was to start around 8:30 p.m. admission was $ 2.50, $ 2.00 and $ 1.50.
Too violent for your taste (why, yes!)? So how about attending the Palmers United attractions in South Porcupine from August 11-15. The commercials say it all: Forget your troubles and have an unforgettable time, everyone is welcome – a true fairyland, a multitude of attractions too many to mention. OH Johns Troupe of World Famous Glass Blowers a free souvenir for every visitor Professor Puzeys Great Trained Animal Exhibition See Lady Norfolk, the roller-skating horse (also trained dogs, ponies and the famous non-riding mule) Magnificent Ferris wheel , concerts of both classical and popular music, plus three harmony organs. Apparently they had no problem making money in town.
Finally, if you were looking for something a little more refined, you could attend the Chautauqua sponsored by the local chapter of the Daughters of the Empire. Chautauqua was a popular adult education movement in the late 19th and early 20th centuries; the event provided the community with entertainment and educational opportunities, focusing primarily on cultural and artistic events. The local version of Chautauqua took place over four days (August 5-8) at the Timmins Arena. The ambitious program included afternoon and evening selections that included concerts, lectures, plays and other acts. Performers included the Kiser Sister Duo, who sang, played the violin and performed short readings in costume. Plays on offer included the Broadway smash Her Temporary Husband and the English comedy-drama The Mollusk. Pietro la Verdi, imitator, singer, pencil designer, ventriloquist and musician presented an original program. Tickets for the full four-day extravaganza were $ 2.
Karen Bachmann is Director / Curator of the Timmins Museum and a local history writer.
