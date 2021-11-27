Disney’s home entertainment revenue for fiscal 2021 fell 44% – Media Play News





Target “Raya and the Last Dragon” 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Gift Box Erik Gruenwedel Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment Segment Generated Over $ 1 Billion In Revenue In Fiscal 2021 (Ended Oct 2), Down 44% From Revenue Of Over $ 1.8 Billion from the previous year, according to the parent company’s November report. 24 10-K deposit. Home entertainment includes revenue from the sale and licensing of movies and TV shows on DVD, Blu-ray Disc and all digital retail formats. The decline in home entertainment revenues is due to decreases of 36% due to lower unit sales and 5% decreases in average net effective prices. New titles released in the current year included Mulan, Raya and the Last Dragon and Black Widow, whereas the previous year included Frozen II, Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, The Lion King, Toy Story 4, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Onward, Ford vs. Ferrari, Aladdin and Avengers: Endgame. The decrease in average net effective prices is due to a lower mix of new titles, which sell for more than catalog titles. Subscribe to the FREE daily Media Play News newsletter HERE! Home entertainment is part of Disney’s content sales / licensing business, which generates revenue from the sale of episodic film and TV content in the TV / SVOD markets, movie distribution in the theatrical market cinema, the licensing of musical rights, the sale of tickets for a play, performances and licenses of intellectual property for use in plays. The unit reported a 33% drop in revenue to $ 7.34 billion, from $ 10.97 billion in fiscal 2020. Operating profit fell 51% to $ 537 million. dollars compared to operating income of $ 1.15 billion last year. Within the unit, TV / SVOD distribution revenues fell 26% to $ 4.2 billion from $ 5.67 billion last year. Theatrical distribution revenues fell 57% to $ 920 million from $ 2.13 billion. Similar Items Disney’s first quarter home entertainment sales decline On February 6, Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment said revenue for the first quarter (ended December 30, 2017) was down 29% to $ 390 million due to lower unit sales of Pixars Cars 3 compared to Finding. Dory during the period of the previous year. The studio generated $ 547 …

