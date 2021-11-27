Wayne County dog ​​licenses will be on sale until January 31

Wayne County identification tags will be on sale from December 1 to January 1. 31.

A 2022 ID tag may be the only way to get your beloved pet back if it ever gets lost, listener Jarra Underwood said. We encourage every dog ​​owner to be responsible and allow their pets.

As in previous years, three-year or permanent (dog’s life) licenses are available in addition to the standard one-year license. The fee for the one year tag is $ 16, $ 48 for the three year tag and the permanent tag is $ 160.

Dogs over 3 months old that have been held for more than 30 days require a permit. Tags purchased after January 31st will be subject to a penalty of $ 16 per tag.

Why does my dog ​​need a license?

Licensing is a requirement of state law, detailed in Revised Ohio Code 955.01, 955.05, and 955.26. In addition, the license attached to a dog’s collar will identify the owner in the event of a loss of a dog. If a dog, with its license attached, is found at large by the Wayne County Dog Sitter, the owner will be notified by phone that the dog has been impounded with the recovery information.

By state law, licensed dogs can be kept for up to 14 days. Without a permit, dogs can be detained for a maximum of three days. A dog license is his return ticket.

Are there any impact or concerns due to COVID-19 related to the purchase of ID tags?

The safety of customers and employees is vital. The office strongly encourages taking advantage of social distancing options when purchasing ID tags. The office of the statutory auditors is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. Mark sales by mail, satellite offices or atwww.waynecountyauditor.org are also available.

How to make a new dog or a renewal request?

On the Internet atwww.waynecountydoglicense.com(renewals or adding a new dog to an existing account).

In one of the Wayne County satellite offices.

Send the completed application or drop it in person at the Wayne County Auditors Office, 428 West Liberty St., Wooster 44691.

Are there any changes in the fees for the 2021 ID plate season?

There is no rate change for the next ID plate renewal season.

The prices are :

Annual license: $ 16

3-year license: $ 48

Lifetime license: $ 160

Kennel license: $ 80

A kennel license comes with five tags, with additional tags costing $ 1 each. The Office of Auditors can only issue licenses for low volume breeders; high volume ranchers must purchase a license through the Ohio Department of Agriculture. For large volume breeders, the cost is $ 1 per tag for all dogs, as the license fee is paid directly to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

Transferring a current license to a new owner costs $ 5. Dog licenses are not transferable to another dog.

The annual Dangerous Dog fee is $ 50, in addition to the annual license sticker fee of $ 16.

Are there any changes in satellite locations for this year?

A new company was added, Sweethaven, formerly Schecks IGA in Shreve, as a satellite office selling identity plates. Refer to the Wayne County Auditors website for a complete list of satellite offices.

How to replace a lost license?

Requests for duplicate labels can be made in person or by mail, providing name, address and license number if known. According to the revised Ohio code, a fee of $ 5 is charged.

Where are the benefits of the dog licensing program going?

Money raised through the Dog Licensing Program helps support the Wayne County Dog Shelter. A portion goes to the Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine Canine Research Fund.

Do I need a permit if I move to Wayne County during the year?

Licenses for residents moving to Wayne County from another Ohio county will be honored until they expire. However, residents moving to Wayne County from another state must purchase a license immediately upon arrival. A penalty must be charged if a license has not been purchased within 30 days.