Modeling of actor-partner interdependence of the indirect effects of financial conflicts on economic tensions and marital outcomes





dc.contributor.author Carrese, Sunday Holzle to dc.date of membership 2021-11-25T07: 00: 18Z to dc.date.available 2021-11-25T07: 00: 18Z to dc.date.issue 2020-06-02 to dc.identifier.other vt_gsexam: 25539 to dc.identifier.uri http://hdl.handle.net/10919/106736 to dc.description.abstract Remarriages make up about one-third of all marriages in the United States, but research on the outcomes of remarried couples is limited, especially when it comes to finances and financial disputes. The family economic stress model theorizes that economic hardship promotes economic stress, which in turn promotes emotional distress and conflict patterns that have negative impacts on relationship satisfaction and stability. This study used secondary cross-sectional dyadic data to perform actor-partner interdependence path analysis of 158 remarried couples to examine the direct and indirect effects of each spouse’s perception of economic pressure on their own satisfaction and stability. couples, as well as the situation of their spouse. marital satisfaction and stability, with financial conflict as an intermediate variable. Indirect effects tests indicated that financial conflicts strongly influence the relationship between economic stress and marital outcomes (ie satisfaction and stability); none of the direct paths between economic strains and marital outcomes were meaningful when considering financial conflict as a mechanism. The results indicated that, in the context of remarriage, a person’s perception of the extent of their conflicts over finances is a key mechanism that explains the association between that person’s perception of economic pressure. and marital satisfaction and stability, regardless of household income and marriage. length. Clinicians who lack specific training in financial management but who work with remarried couples facing economic hardship and financial conflict may still be able to intervene effectively to improve the quality of relationships by helping spouses reduce conflict. interpersonal. to medium.dc.format AND D to editor Virginie Tech to rights.dc This article is protected by copyright and / or neighboring rights. Certain uses of this material may be considered fair and authorized by law, even without the permission of the rightholder (s), or the rightholder (s) may have authorized the use of the work under certain conditions. For other uses, you must obtain permission from the copyright holder (s). to dc.topic remarriage to dc.topic economic tension to dc.topic financial conflict to dc.topic marital satisfaction to dc.topic marital stability to dc.title Economic stress and remarried couples: modeling the actor-partner interdependence of the indirect effects of financial conflicts on economic stress and marital outcomes to type.cc Thesis to dc.contributor.department Adult learning and human resource development to dc.degree description Master of Science to name.diploma.thesis Master of Science to thesis.level mastery to doctoral.diploma Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University to thesis.diploma.discipline Human Development to president.contributor.cite.dc Jackson, Jeffrey Brown to contributor.cite.member.dc Cunanan-Petty, Elnora Danao to contributor.cite.member.dc Landers, Ashley Lace to dc.description.abstractgeneral Remarriages account for about one-third of all marriages in the United States, however research on the satisfaction (overall quality of the relationship) and stability (propensity to divorce) of remarried couples is limited, particularly with regard to disagreements. on their finances (financial conflict). This study analyzed data from 158 remarried couples to examine the possible effects of each spouse’s opinion on their perceived inability to meet their financial demands (economic pressure) on their own, as well as on satisfaction and satisfaction. marital stability of their spouse (marital results), with their perceived financial conflict acting as a mediating variable between economic tensions and marital results. The results indicated that, in the context of remarriage, financial conflicts strongly influenced the relationship between economic stress and marital outcomes, regardless of household income and length of marriage, so that even if There is still a relationship between economic stress and marital outcomes outside of conflict, it is weaker than when financial conflict is included. In other words, the risk of dissatisfaction and divorce depends less on the financial pressure perceived by a remarried couple and more on the frequency with which the couple perceives they have financial conflicts. Therefore, the results of this study indicated that the frequency of financial conflicts is an important mechanism for understanding how economic stress can influence the outcome of marriage for both spouses. Clinicians working with remarried couples to improve their relationships, but who lack specific training in financial management, may still be able to intervene effectively around financial conflict. to Files in this item Name: Square_DH_T_2020.pdf Cut: 1.073MB Format: PDF Downloads: 2 Name: Carrese_DH_T_2020_support_3.pdf Cut: 13.22MB Format: PDF The description: Justificative documents Downloads: 2

