Settle into a historic building once a private Hollywood star club at this stylish new hotel in downtown LA





When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising.Learn more Hollywood has no shortage of glitter. But if you’re looking for a relaxed take on glamor, you’ll find it at Downtown LA, a stylish new getaway that opened in October in the South Park neighborhood. The backstory: For its fourth hotel, Proper Hospitality took over a historic 13-story Revival-style building, designed by famous LA architect duo Claud Beelman and Alexander Curlett in the mid-1920s. Originally a frequented private club by stars of the day (like filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille) and later a YWCA, it was transformed into an artistic urban retreat by celebrity interior designer Kelly Wearstler, who often collaborates with the hotel company. Keep an eye out for the over 100 different types of tile (from hand painted to custom) used throughout the property, as well as murals, ceramics, and stained glass by local designers. Space: There are 148 rooms and suites (starting at $ 439), ranging from 270 to 2,777 square feet. Wearstler took inspiration from Spanish, Portuguese, Mexican and Moroccan design, incorporating vintage rugs, geometric upholstered headboards, and vividly patterned pillows and linens. The hotel’s history is brought out in the most unique spaces: the open-plan Proper Basketball Court Suite, named after its previous incarnation (painted lines and double-height ceilings remain), and the Proper Pool Suite one bedroom, which has a small swimming pool in the living room, a holdover from the building’s days as a YWCA in the 1960s. The dining room : Restaurateur Caroline Styne and chef Suzanne Goin (a James Beard Award-winning duo known for West Hollywood’s AOC wine bar and now-closed Lucca Mediterranean restaurant on Melrose Avenue) run the on-site restaurants. Cara Cara’s casual rooftop dishes, such as roasted cauliflower tacos, showcase seasonal California ingredients, while the lobby-level Caldo Verde specializes in Portuguese-inspired flavors, which ‘we find in dishes like pan-fried hake with tomato rice. Additional equipment: At the rooftop pool, enjoy a sunset dip or a drink while lounging on the patio or lounging by the checkerboard tile fireplace. The hotel also has a well-equipped 24-hour gym with Peloton bikes, Woodway treadmills and on-call trainers. If you prefer to get around outdoors, hop on one of the free bikes. Nearby curiosities: The trendy South Park district is all about fun: both the Staples Center (soon to be renamed Crypto.com Arena) and the Grammy Museum are a few minutes walk or bike ride away. The Downtown LA Proper is also next door to the city’s Fashion District, where shopping abounds. Other Los Angeles hot spots nearby, such as the famous sushi restaurant Sugar fish, the Contemporary Art Museum (MOCA) and the large museum, are worth the taxi fare. Book your stay. Travelers are reminded to check for public health restrictions that may affect their plans.

