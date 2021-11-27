Say the Word leads D’Amato’s Hollywood Turf Cup sweep in Del Mar

Jockey Kent Desormeaux rallied Say the Word away on Friday to win the Grade II Hollywood Turf Cup at Del Mar and give trainer Phil DAmato a brace in the 1-mile marathon for older horses.

But DAmato felt a pang in his heart after the finish.

Acclimate was the Say the Word horse taken in the last strides.

I love Acclimate, said DAmato. He’s one of my favorite horses.

But he’s not ready to give back the $ 1-2,000 and $ 200,000 of the $ 250,000 purse.

I have to thank Phil for this one, Desormeaux said after winning his seventh race (including two stakes) in the last four days of racing at Del Mar.

He told me it was hard to get Say the Word to settle down, so I told him Id (force him to stay in position) and waited for the end.

Say the Word ($ 13) was the last one for most of the race and had only passed just one horse with around 120 yards remaining as Acclimate looked to be heading for a long door-to-wire victory.

Say word has been riddled with traffic problems, said DAmato, who won three races on Friday to break a tie with Bob Baffert in the coaches race. … It was great to see him win. Kent did it as he said he would, kept him covered and then let him free himself in the stump.

Rockemperor, one of eight horses trained by Chad Brown over the Turf Festival weekend, finished fifth.

Busy saturday

There are three high stakes Saturday races highlighted by the $ 400,000 Hollywood Derby, Grade I. Also on the schedule, the Grade II Seabiscuit Handicap, a 1 1/16 mile test for older horses and Grade III Jimmy Durante Stakes for 2 year old fillies at one mile.

The Hollywood Derby, a 1 1/8 mile race for 3 year olds, drew a full field of 14 horses.

The early favorites of the Hollywood Derby and Seabiscuit were flown in for the races by New York-based Brown, who has two horses in each of the races.

Public Sector, three-time Stakes winner, is the favorite in the Hollywood Derby with Irad Ortiz Jr. while the French-bred Sacred Life is the Seabiscuit’s first favorite with Jose Ortiz on board.

The public sector won a Grade II stakes race at Belmont Park on October 23 after winning a Grade II and III stakes race at Saratoga in August and September.

The best local in the field is Subconscious, which also just had three straight wins, including the Grade II Twilight Derby in Santa Anita on October 31 and a race on August 21 in Del Mar. Juan Hernandez, who leads the fall meeting of Del Mars ranking of jockeys, will be on board the trainee Richard Mandella.

Field Pass, another horse dispatched from the east by trainer Michael Maker, is Sacred Life’s second favorite in the six-horse Seabiscuit.

Eleven horses are entered in the large Jimmy Durante space with local trainers Peter Miller (three), Doug ONeill (two) and DAmato (two) all having multiple participants.

DAmatos Helens Well, who finished eighth in the Breeders Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf after winning his debut at Del Mar on August 15, is the small favorite with Umberto Rispoli.

Valve

A 6-year-old gelding named Deputy Bernardini was kicked off the track after injuring his right front paw at the finish in front of the grandstand of the sixth race.

Assistant Bernardini hadn’t raced since competing in four short races in Wyoming in the summer of 2020. His only other two starts were a pair of second places at Del Mar and Santa Anita in the summer of 2018 .

After being assessed at Del Mar Hospital outside the stretch, Deputy Bernardini was due to undergo surgery on Sunday.

Notable

Hank Wesch, who has been on the Del Mar scene for 36 years, 25 years as a turf editor for the San Diego Union and Union-Tribune and the last 11 as a member of the tracks media relations, will retire in late fall. see you on Sunday.

Center is a freelance writer.