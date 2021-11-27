KBC 13: John Abraham reveals his torn chest after boxer kicks him, watch Amitabh Bachchan’s reaction





John Abraham, in a new promo for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, left Amitabh Bachchan stunned when he revealed his chest was badly damaged during a college boxing match. Actor Divya Khosla Kumar and producer Nikkhil Advani make an appearance on KBC episode Shaandar Shukarvaar on Friday 13 to promote the recently released film Satyameva Jayate 2. In a promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram, John Abraham informed Amitabh Bachchan that when he was in college he was training taekwondo. In an attempt to earn some money, he had traveled to Thailand and, during a boxing match, was badly bruised. Main mein college Taekwondo karta tha. Tabhi paise jamma kar ke main Thailand gaya aur ye Muay Thai, jo ek freeform martial arts hai, usme main kick boxing karta tha, just for invitation rounds paise kamane ke liye (When I was in college , I was training taekwondo In an attempt to make some money I went to Thailand and there I took part in a Mauy Thai kickboxing tournament just to make money), a he revealed. John then got up from his seat, unbuttoned his shirt and said: Ek round mein, ek boxer ne mujhe (thest pe) kick kiya aur ye pura phatt gaya tha kick him in my torn chest). + In addition to talking about his kick boxing background, John also showed off his footballing skills. He spun a bullet on his finger with ease, leaving Divya in awe. He even invited Amitabh Bachchan to try and reproduce it. Also Read: KBC 13: John Abraham Remembers Visiting Amitabh Bachchans House, Breaks Down. To concern Meanwhile, Satyameva Jayate 2 has already hit theaters on Thursday and it collected some bad box office collections from day one. Business analyst Taran Adarsh ​​tweeted, # SatyamevaJayate2 records low numbers on day 1 Low multiplexes Single mass circuit screens are better, but not enough to compensate. [#Antim] Collect 3,60 cr. #India biz.

