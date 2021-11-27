Peter Jackson’s Beatles docuseries add nuance and revelation to well-known storiesExBulletin

the Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson sifted through over 60 hours of footage to create a docu-series called The Beatles: Come Back, come across Disney + in several times over three days.

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

If you’re a Beatles fan, you might want to stack a plate of leftovers and plant yourself in front of the TV. That’s because the nearly eight-hour docuseries “The Beatles: Get Back” hit Disney + this week. It is directed by Peter Jackson of the famous “Lord Of The Rings” and filled with never-before-seen footage from the band. NPR TV reviewer Eric Deggans says it’s a revelation.

(SOUNDBITE FROM THE TV SHOW, “THE BEATLES: GET BACK”)

PAUL MCCARTNEY: (singing) Jojo was a man …

A little faster, do you think – a little faster?

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: One, two, three, four.

ERIC DEGGANS, BYLINE: There’s something magical about watching musical legends piece together songs that you know would later become classic hits, and a lot of that happens in Peter’s “The Beatles: Get Back” Jackson.

(SOUNDBITE FROM THE TV SHOW, “THE BEATLES: GET BACK”)

MCCARTNEY: (singing) Oh, one, two, three, yeah, I got a hunch.

DEGGANS: Jackson spent four years sorting through over 60 hours of film footage from the band as they worked on the songs that would become the legendary 1969 album “Let It Be”. And although some of it was included in the 1970 film of the same name, Jackson digs deeper, allowing the viewer to spend a lot of time with John, Paul, George and Ringo.

(SOUNDBITE FROM THE TV SHOW, “THE BEATLES: GET BACK”)

MCCARTNEY: The best of us – always has been and always will be – is when our backs are against the wall.

DEGGANS: Paul McCartney was right. The group met in early January 1969 with an ambitious program. They were going to write 14 new songs and perform them in a live concert that would also be recorded and released as a disc alongside a documentary that captured the entire process. But the group only gave themselves about two weeks to succeed. They couldn’t agree on where to hold the concert, and they started working in an empty soundstage at Twickenham Film Studios, a drafty space that only made ‘add to the stress once the group realized it was under a filmmaker’s microscope.

(SOUNDBITE FROM THE TV SHOW, “THE BEATLES: GET BACK”)

MICHAEL LINDSAY-HOGG: Now we’re going to record The Beatles, and I’m going to shut up.

JOHN LENNON: Are you recording our conversation?

MCCARTNEY: (singing) Jojo left his home in Tucson, Arizona …

Are you looking for a what? What is that? (Singing) Looking for a home to last.

RINGO STARR: Looking for a blast from the past.

DEGGANS: Still, there are the songs. Viewers can watch McCartney sit at the piano and sketch chords for “The Long And Winding Road” or watch the band perform a version of “Get Back” with alternate lyrics that mock anti-immigration politician Enoch Powell. They build the history of music in their experiences, scattering absurd lyrics until they can come up with something better, as John Lennon suggested to George Harrison in this clip.

(SOUNDBITE FROM THE TV SHOW, “THE BEATLES: GET BACK”)

GEORGE HARRISON: What could it be, Paul? Something about the way he moved – what attracted me? That’s all.

LENNON: Just say what comes to your mind every time – pulls me like a cauliflower – until you get the word.

DEGGANS: Peter Jackson said the docuseries dispelled the idea that these songs were written in a controversial environment. But while we see a lot of jokes and banter, there are also tensions both over the constant presence of Lennon’s future wife, Yoko Ono, who hovers over his shoulder like a specter, and over the authoritative energy from McCartney. He tries, often passively aggressively, to tell others what to play until one member leaves rehearsals and threatens to leave the group.

(SOUNDBITE FROM THE TV SHOW, “THE BEATLES: GET BACK”)

THE BEATLES: (singing) Don’t let me down. Do not let me down. Do not let me down.

DEGGANS: Eventually the band moved to a studio owned by their company, Apple, and brought in Billy Preston on keyboards, culminating with a live concert on the studio roof. In 1970, the group would effectively end. Jackson’s “Get Back” adds nuance and new revelations to often-repeated stories that have long been part of rock ‘n’ roll lore. It’s the perfect gift for a well-fed Beatles fan looking to spend hours on a Thanksgiving weekend. I am Eric Deggans.

(SOUNDBITE FROM THE TV SHOW, “THE BEATLES: GET BACK”)

MCCARTNEY: (Singing) Sweet Loretta Martin thought she was a woman, but she was another man. All the girls around her said she had planned it.

