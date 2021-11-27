Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” Could Be Best Movie of the YearExBulletin

Cooper Hoffman, son of the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman, stars in Paul Thomas Anderson film Licorice Pizza, a warm, husky look at an ambitious aspiring teenager in 1980s Los Angeles.

Filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson has worked with the late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman on films from “Boogie Nights” to “Magnolia”. In “Licorice Pizza,” Anderson chose Hoffman’s teenage son, Cooper Hoffman, opposite pop singer Alana Haim. “Licorice Pizza” is creating the buzz, and reviewer Bob Mondello rightly says it.

BOB MONDELLO, BYLINE: Encino, Calif. – A high school yard in the early 1970s, bored students in a long line meandering towards a photographer taking their yearbook photos.

MONDELLO: Alana, the photographer’s assistant, walks on the line, offering a mirror to whoever wants it. Most kids ignore him, but a boy, Gary Valentine, starts talking to him like he wants a date. She points out that he’s 15 and she’s in her twenties, but he’s unfazed, tells her he’s an actor. And the more she pushes him away, the more passes he makes. Finally, he launches a Hail Mary. He’s having dinner at a restaurant that she thinks is out of its class. She should meet him, he said. She smiles to herself as she walks away. But that night, she shows up and the people at the restaurant all seem to know Gary. And he asks for a table, and she decides to accompany him.

ALANA HAIM: (as Alana Kane) So how did you become such a famous actor?

COOPER HOFFMAN: (Like Gary Valentine) I’m a showman. It is my vocation. I don’t know how to do anything else. This is what I’m supposed to do. I mean, since I was a kid I’ve been a man of song and dance.

HAIM: (as Alana Kane) Come on. Since you were a kid, a man of song and dance (laughs). Where are your parents?

HOFFMAN: (as Gary Valentine) My mom works for me.

HAIM: (like Alana Kane) Oh sure she does. It makes sense.

HOFFMAN: (Like Gary Valentine) Yeah, she does, in my PR company.

HAIM: (like Alana Kane) In your PR company? Because you have this.

HOFFMAN: (as Gary Valentine) Yeah.

HAIM: (like Alana Kane) And you’re an actor.

HOFFMAN: (as Gary Valentine) Yeah.

HAIM: (like Alana Kane) And you are also a secret agent.

HOFFMAN: (as Gary Valentine) Well, no, I’m not a secret agent. Now that’s funny.

HAIM: (like Alana Kane) Are you kidding?

HOFFMAN: (Like Gary Valentine) Well, no, I’m not.

HAIM: (like Alana Kane) It’s a lot.

HOFFMAN: (Like Gary Valentine) It’s getting complicated.

HAIM: (like Alana Kane) I’m sure, and all that math homework you have to do after all.

MONDELLO: Alana is played by Alana Haim of the rock band Haim. Gary is played by newbie Cooper Hoffman. And they’re both relatable and real, from his acne to his increasingly puzzled reaction to being drawn into his orbit, first as some sort of chaperone, then as a partner in various business ventures, always with a little romantic tension between them. ..

HAIM: (like Alana Kane) Do you think it’s weird that I hang out with Gary and his friends all the time?

MONDELLO: … Even when she’s dating other guys.

HAIM: (like Alana Kane) I think it’s weird that I hang out all the time with Gary and his 15 year old friends.

MONDELLO: Gary is a con artist, always selling something if not himself as a boyfriend or actor and then selling everything new to hipsters in Los Angeles – waterbeds at one point, which makes him puts in contact with a completely abrasive Jon Peters, played by Bradley Cooper.

BRADLEY COOPER: (Like Jon Peters) Do you know who I am?

HOFFMAN: (as Gary Valentine) Yeah.

COOPER: (Like Jon Peters) Do you know who my girlfriend is?

HOFFMAN: (as Gary Valentine) Barbara Streisand?

COOPER: (As Jon Peters) Barbara Streisand.

HOFFMAN: (as Gary Valentine) Sable.

COOPER: (Like Jon Peters) The sand – yeah, like the sand, like the ocean, like the beaches.

HOFFMAN: (as Gary Valentine) Barbara Sti-sand (ph)?

COOPER: (Like Jon Peters) No …

MONDELLO: Director Paul Thomas Anderson mixes real and fictional personalities. There’s Sean Penn in a role based on William Holden, Tom Waits as the director who turns a golf course into hell. And Alana Haim’s real family plays her family of movies quite convincingly. The director clearly has a history of showbiz mining and the ’70s in general – gas pipes, political bickering, pinball arcades, and a meandering plot that keeps his hero and heroine literally on the run most of the time, that whether it’s because Alana saves Gary from a crisis or because Gary is torn between being a gentleman …

HAIM: (like Alana Kane) Do you really want to see my breasts?

MONDELLO: … And his hormones.

COOPER: (Like Gary Valentine) Can I touch them?

MONDELLO: Gary is a game but has no game, at least not yet. And anyway, “Licorice Pizza” is Alana’s journey of self-discovery, fittingly for a movie that snatched its star from a rock band for which Anderson has directed several music videos and which derives its title from a long-lost record store chain. The soundtrack is a killer, from its vintage pop tunes to a score by Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood, all in the service of a wide-eyed melancholy romance as sweet as the first time one of us. fell in love.

HOFFMAN: (Like Gary Valentine) I won’t forget you, just like you won’t forget me.

MONDELLO: Just like you won’t forget “Licorice Pizza”, possibly the best film of the year – by far its most delicious surprise. I am Bob Mondello.

