Say the Word leads D’Amato’s Hollywood Turf Cup sweep in Del Mar – Daily News
While Acclimate played Catch Me If You Can, his teammate Say the Word accepted the challenge and ran away with the $ 250,000 Grade II Hollywood Turf Cup on Friday in Del Mar.
Coach Philip DAmatos finished 1-2 in the 1-mile grass marathon, part of the Del Mars Turf Festival during his fall Bing Crosby meet which ends Sunday with the $ 400,000 GradeI Matriarch Stakes for fillies and mares.
Acclimate, a 7-year-old gelding son of Acclamation, set the pace with fractions of 23.98, 49.00 and 1: 13.65 and nearly scored a 9-1 before Say the Word, last at the top of the stretch in the seven-horse field, came rushing home in the middle of the track under Kent Desormeaux to win by a length in the final time of 2: 27.62.
Say the Word, a 6-year-old More Than Ready gelding who became the 5-1 third pick in the bet, won for the seventh time in 33 starts to top his career bankroll to $ 822,792 with the winner’s check from $ 150,000. All of his races, except six, were on the grass.
Coach Chad Brown, who has nine lifetime Turf Festival wins and has eight for this holiday weekend, seven stakes races, couldn’t add to his impressive tally on Friday as his favorite 4- 5, Rockemperor, finished fifth under Flavien Prat.
This horse has had so many problems before that, DAmato said of the winner. It was great to see him win. Kent did what he said he would and kept him covered, then released him into the stretch and let him stretch his legs.
It was an impressive day for the 45-year-old DAmato, who also won the first game on the nine-race map with Red Storm Risen and the last drink with Badger Kitten to resume the battle for the competition’s top coach with 11 wins. , three more than Bob Baffert.
The Hollywood Turf Cup victory was a first for DAmato and his second Stakes victory of the competition. He won 34 Stakes races in total at Del Mar.
For Desormeaux, who had a productive summer and fall at Del Mar, it was also his second stakes win in the competition and his first in the Turf Cup. He won 86 stakes races on the seaside track, the ninth all-time.
I have to give Phil the credit for this one, he said. He told me it was hard to get this horse to set up, so I told him I would do the European thing: I would put him a few horses in the back (forcing him to stay in position) and I would would wait until the end.
That horse was Friars Road, which finished third, a neck behind Acclimate, with Umberto Rispoli on board.
My peers always ask me who my star is, and what that means is that I’m going to put a star near the horse which I think will carry me 70 yards from the wire, Desormeaux said. And Umby (Rispoli) was in the spotlight today.
TRIO OF ISSUES
The Turf Festival continues on Saturday with three graduated stakes, the $ 400,000 Grade I Hollywood Derby for 3 year olds, the $ 250,000 Grade II Seabiscuit Handicap and the $ 100,000 Grade III Jimmy Durante Stakes for 2 year old fillies. . The first message is at 12:30 p.m.
