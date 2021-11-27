In The buzz cut, we bring you a summary of the news that you wish not to be news.

Successful actor with nothing to lose defends higher pay for male co-stars

Cool girl puts trifles and uncool problems behind her

An Oscar-winning actor recently said she was more than happy to get paid five million dollars less than a male co-star for an upcoming film. Known for its relatable quirks – such as stumble while receiving an Oscar, getting pizza spots on luxury designer dresses, and drinking champagne from the bottle at a picnic – the actor is pretty cool to receive less than he is owed, much like the average girl next door. Although she’s already talked about the gender pay gap, it looks like she’s now more “one of the guys” than ever, in that she doesn’t fuss with the girls about it. sexism. A few million dollars makes no difference, she would have said; it’s totally cold, it doesn’t matter. Declaring his co-star “brings more box office,” the actor was content to take one for the team and allow poor male actors to get their fair share.

Government Crypto Bill Turns Bengaluru Techbros Into Passionate Activists

Bengaluru worries crypto might meet the same fate as half of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

A recent bill proposing to to prohibit all private crypto-currencies India sent shockwaves into the tech world, comprising almost exclusively young men from Bengaluru. The aggressive and original thinkers received the news with great indignation, vowing to take to the streets and demand an end to this violation of their rights. Indeed, the right to create something at random and force it into the economy, like start-ups and unregulated digital currency, is seriously at stake. Crypto enthusiasts fear getting poorer because they risk losing a completely invented currency that is totally useless for buying food, clothing, shelter or whatever is necessary for survival. The group, previously known for its Zen attitude towards politics, is now immersed in parliamentary debates in fearful expectation of their being deprived of the right to vote.

In Feminist Power Move, Karva Chauth Enthusiast Removes Husband’s Name From Instagram

Woman’s scalp wants you to know it hasn’t forgotten its roots

An actor and celebrated activist recently sparked controversy with a shocking Girl Power movement. She removed her husband’s last name of its social media accounts. The actor is known for his provocative actions such as calling for the mangalsutra, or participate in a festival where women starve for the good fortune of their husbands. Many applauded his courage in making a decision that was not completely swayed by what reactionaries may think. The reckless decision to challenge the status quo where it suits her, but perpetuate it when it doesn’t, has been heralded as an inspiration to future bosses in the making.

Artist reunion with English teacher makes English teachers’ pets cry more than they already do

Rare pet moment of successful English teacher

An acclaimed singer recently opened up water facilities around the world when she reunited with his former English teacher, who would have changed his life. Watching the scene unfold online, many of the former English teachers’ pets – now in their twenties and trying to “be successful as a writer” – spontaneously broke down in tears, leaving adults well adjusted to life. closeness confused and slightly worried. “My English teacher gave me a goal and I still think about her today. She made it clear to me myself – if I hadn’t been an English teacher’s favorite, I might never have known I was actually very depressed, ”said a former favorite English teacher, who may or may not be this journalist.

Techbros patron saint offers sacrosanct advice on Dogecoin cryptocurrency

The man who can’t believe he’s taken seriously right now

Another development in the cryptocurrency world has everyone sighing, “What now? As it turns out, the world’s favorite tech daddy provided some great advice on “Dogecoin,” which is real currency with value now. Savvy observers of the financial world will know that “doge” refers to a meme pattern on a Shiba Inu’s internal monologue about snacks and pets. Today, a billionaire with untold generational wealth generously donated his two cents on what it means to own ‘Dogecoin’ – news that made headlines around the world.