NC Marines involved in dispute over COVID-19 vaccine mandate
As the deadline approaches for all U.S. troops to be vaccinated against COVID-19, lawsuits challenging the warrant are escalating.
Whether it’s lawyers who have served at local Marine Bases leading litigation, or multiple North Carolina Marines involved as plaintiffs, the Jacksonville area is tied to the business.
A lawsuit for religious freedoms has been filed
November 9 First Institute of Freedom filed a SEALs v. Biden in Texas Federal Court against President Joe Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Department of Defense (DoD) and Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro on behalf of 35 Navy SEALs and members of the War Service specials.
The complaint, who claims a violation of Service Members’ First Amendment law to Religious Freedoms, said the plaintiffs oppose the COVID-19 vaccination because of their sincere religious beliefs. are pending.
In an interview with The Daily News, Mike Berry, Marine Corps Reserve Lt. Col. and senior counsel for the case, said the Navy discriminates by not granting religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine .
There is a Navy Special Warfare Command rule that states that even if their religious exemption is approved, it will render them medically disqualified, Berry said. Once that happens, they lose their special ops pay [and are] removed from the special ops community They really are in a Catch 22.
Berry, who spent time at Camp Lejeune and Cherry Point while on active duty, said he expects to see movement in the case in the coming weeks.
When you join the military, we all know there are certain freedoms you give up, but you don’t give up your religious freedom, Berry said. We have strong protection in the law for religious freedom, even in the military.
Lawsuits challenge legality of warrant
Dale Saran, a retired Marine Corps Major who was a pilot with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 269 at Marine Corps Air Station New River in the 1990s, is one of two attorneys representing a soldier from North Carolina and Marine in theirtrialRobert v. Austin v US DoD agencies, Department of Health and Human Services, and Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The lawsuit was originally filed in August in a Colorado court. On November 2, a preliminary injunction was filed where the legal parties claim that the DoD is engaged in an illegal vaccination program involving all active duty members, the National Guard and reserve members of the force of all volunteers. .
An updated complaint filed on November 6 said Austin and the DoD are controlling and coercing the military into injecting unauthorized drugs in violation of federal law and the U.S. Constitution.
Our argument is first and foremost that this is not a licensed vaccine and cannot be mandatory, Saran said.
The complaint argued that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is “legally separate” from the form approved by the FDA as Comirnaty. In addition, the complaints stated that “all DOD units use the EUA Pfizer- (BioNTech) vaccine which is not yet cleared by the FDA.
According to court documents, the two plaintiffs in the case are Master Sgt. Daniel Robert of Fort Bragg and Staff Sgt. Hollie Mulvihill of Marine Corps Air Station New River.
“The army has systematically violated peoples’ rights,” said Saran, who claims that some soldiers who demand religious accommodations have been removed from their posts.
On October 15, a class action suit, Navy SEAL 1v. Biden, was deposed by Freedom Councilin Florida federal court against Biden, Austin and Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkason on behalf of members of the military, navy, air force, marine corps and coast guard , as well as federal employees and civilian contractors.
The lawsuit claims the plaintiffs were illegally mandated to obtain COVID vaccines or face a dishonorable discharge from the military or dismissal, a company press release said.
Military plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which claims the warrant violates federal emergency use authorization law and religious freedom, include Marine Corps personnel, two lieutenant colonels, a major, a captain and two Lance corporals.
The plaintiffs are not named in court documents released to date; however, the major and a lance corporal are stationed in North Carolina.
COVID injections cannot be mandatory under the federal Emergency Use Authorization Act (EUA), said Oct. 15 Press release of Liberty Counsel. All COVID-19 shots (Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnsons Janssen) have only received EUA clearance and not full FDA approval.
In a Nov. 11 press release from Liberty Counsel announcing that they “have filed a response brief and additional affidavits supporting the need for immediate relief for the plaintiffs,” the firm doubled its position.
Dr. Robert Malone, who discovered RNA transfection in vitro and in vivo and invented mRNA vaccines while at the Salk Institute in 1988, provided an affidavit in Liberty Counsels’ brief, the Release noted. Dr. Malone testified, based on statements from the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control, and letters from the FDA regarding vaccines, the FDA-regulated product labeled COMIRNATY is the only SARSCoV-2 vaccine authorized by the FDA … but it is not yet available for use in the United States. “
“Harmful to national security”
Jacksonville Congressman Greg Murphy wrote to Austin last month opposing the military’s vaccination mandate, calling it objectionable that the department is considering providing relief to military personnel who refused the vaccine.
I am concerned that dismissal or refusal to deploy unvaccinated military personnel will seriously hamper operational readiness and undermine U.S. national security, wrote Murphy, who is a medical doctor. It is also of great concern that military personnel who do not receive the COVID-19 vaccine will not only be excused from duty, but they may have to retroactively reimburse bonuses received for their service or lose additional benefits.
Berry said the crackdown on unvaccinated military personnel could be damaging to the military as a whole.
If you have to choose between your faith and serving your country, then I don’t think that’s a very good position for our military, said Berry. I think it’s actually detrimental to national security to start forcing the military to choose between their faith and their service.
Journalist Calvin Shomaker can be contacted at [email protected]
