Barbra Streisand, Lea Salonga, more mourn Stephen Sondheim

Tributes quickly flooded social media after Stephen Sondheim’s death as artists and writers hailed a theater giant:

“Rest In Peace, Stephen Sondheim, and thank you for your vast contributions to musical theater. We will sing your songs forever. Oh, my heart hurts,” singer and actress Lea Salonga, via Twitter.

___

“There are no words I can find for this loss. He would know what to say. Rest well, dear Steve.” singer and actress Laura Benanti, via Instagram.

___

“The theater has lost one of its greatest geniuses and the world has lost one of its greatest and most original writers. Unfortunately, there is now a giant in the sky. But Stephen’s shine Sondheim will always be there like his legendary songs and the shows will be played forever, ”producer Cameron Mackintosh said in a statement.

___

“Thank the Lord, Sondheim lived to be 91, so he had time to write such wonderful music and GREAT lyrics! May he rest in peace.” singer, actress and director Barbra Streisand, via Twitter.

___

“Thank you for everything Mr. Sondheim. Speechless. We are so lucky to have what you have given to the world.” singer and actor Aaron Tveit, via Twitter.

___

“He influenced us all, whether we know it or not. Rest in peace. You were a gift to this world.” actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth, via Twitter.

___

“Devastating news. Hard to imagine that he was actually mortal like the rest of us. But we are lucky to have lived in the world at the same time as this great man. No one can replace him.” singer and actress Judy Kuhn, via Twitter.

___

“I am so sad to lose my friend Steve Sondheim. He gave me so much to sing about. I loved him very much and I will miss him so much. Thank you for all the gifts you have given the world, Steve.” singer and actress Bernadette Peters, via Twitter.

___

“Every now and then someone who fundamentally alters an entire art form. Stephen Sondheim was one of them. As millions mourn his passing, I also want to express my gratitude for all that ‘he gave me and many others. I send my love to his loved ones. ” singer and actor Hugh Jackman, via Twitter.

__

“For those of us who love new musical theater: we live in a world that Sondheim built. My mind is down, and I swear the city is quieter than usual tonight knowing that it is gone. I am grateful for all he has created and for the admiration he will continue to inspire. ” Musical supervisor, arranger and orchestrator Alex Lacamoire, via Twitter.

___

“Thank you, thank you, thank you Stephen Sondheim. You paved the way for so many composers and directors. We will never forget your generosity, your inspiration and what you have given to American theater and to the world.” The American Theater Wing, via Twitter.

___

“Sondheim, thank you. I have no words, so I’m going to use one of your words that has held me back for years.” Someone is on your side. No one is alone. ”Singer and actor Joshua Henry, via Twitter.

___

“Broadway has lost a musical genius.” Actress and author Marlee Matlin, via Twitter.

___

“There are giants in the sky. RIP Stephen Sondheim. Lucky for us, that we inhabited the earth while you were alive and creating. My heart is heavy.” producer Tom Kirdahy, via Instagram.

___

“My heart is saddened by the loss. But my memories remain forever” – actor and singer Chita Rivera, in a statement.

___

“There is a giant in the sky. Rest to music, Mr. Sondheim. actor and singer Stephanie J. Block.

___

“He expressed love, regret, loss, rage, temptation, desire, courage, discovery, grief, aging, beauty, with lyrics and music that will continue to change us. ” actor and singer Sierra Boggess.

___

“The breadth of Stephen Sondheim’s contribution to American musical theater is immeasurable and is matched only by his immense generosity in influencing and mentoring new generations.” ASCAP President Paul Williams in a statement.

___

“Thank you for giving us so much, Mr. Sondheim. Singer and actress Adrienne Warren, via Twitter.

___

“Sondheim was singular. I had the chance to sing his music for ‘West Side Story.’ Although he’s gone now, his music will live on through the ages. There is no one in the world like him.” actor and singer Russ Tamblyn.