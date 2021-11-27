Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan on being PHAT in Bollywood for 21 years
Kareena Kapoor Khan has given us many stylish looks over the course of her 21-year career – some of them have become iconic. In an exclusive conversation, the actress talks about style and durability with Mayukh Majumdar.
I will choose heels that hurt.
What’s the last thing you think about before you step on the ramp?
Am I looking for PHAT (quite hot and tempting)?
What are the three things you look for before signing a movie?
Obviously the script, my role and how important it is in the story and now the third is where the filming takes place. With children, it’s very difficult to make a film that is shot all over the world. It is not possible. Also, the director of the film and what his vision
of the film is.
How has your relationship to makeup changed over the years?
For my part, I have probably tried everything that was possible in makeup. Through my association with Lakmé, we have always tried to reinvent ourselves. Whether it’s Kajal or now lip paint, I think I’m always ready to experiment. As an artist, I love to try new things, whether in photoshoots or movies. For example, when no one was looking for the clean look, I did Dev and Omkara. When no one wore a bold red lip, I did an entire movie like Chameli with the garish makeup. So, I like to experiment with makeup. It depends on how I feel.
You’ve had unmatched longevity in Bollywood. After 21 years in the industry, what continues to motivate you?
Just the idea of believing in myself. I know it’s been 21 years but I know it’s going to be another 21 because I trust that. I know I have to get there. Maybe less movies because of the kids but I know I want to keep doing something new and it’s time to try something different. It’s all in my confidence. Whether it’s walking on the ramp during the different phases, like when I was pregnant, or had just given birth or have given birth for seven months, the idea is to be super comfortable in my skin, to look great and to be confident. This is my way of sending a message to all the women that confidence can take you.
What’s the weirdest trend you’ve seen on social media that made you cringe?
There are quite a few but my digital team will kill me if I report them. I’m still getting used to the social media exercise. But I take advantage of it. I like to take my selfies and put them in place. I have fun. I don’t read comments and I don’t want to know what people are saying. I don’t want any negativity on my page. If people are negative, I don’t want to read about it. Don’t come to my page because I just want to have fun. Simple.
You last walked for Gaurav Gupta in 2015. What’s different this time around?
The whole concept is very different. It’s about sustainability and recycling. It’s about clothes that can be reused and the message is much deeper and stronger than the simple parade. I like it in his collection. But her collections are still very OTT and intended for cocktails, worthy of a princess, diva-esque. So it’s perfect for the final.
With sustainability a top priority, how have your choices changed over the years?
People are making much more conscious choices than before. Thanks to the endless blogs and writing on this subject, I’m glad the conversation has even started. Whether it’s inclusiveness, diversity or sustainability, these things need to be tackled in fashion. I’m just glad they’re talking about it. This fashion week was about that as well and I’m delighted to see that the conversation continues.
If you were in a room with Poo, Geet, Chameli and Rosie, who would you greet first and why?
Oh my God! I think I’d better say hello to Poo first or she’ll crack me down. It’s been 20 years since K3G and this iconic character. At one point, everyone wanted to be her. So I think I’ll choose her.
Sources
2/ https://www.filmfare.com/interviews/kareena-kapoor-khan-on-being-phat-in-bollywood-for-21-years-51628.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]