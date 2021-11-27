Kareena Kapoor Khan on being PHAT in Bollywood for 21 years

Kareena Kapoor Khan has given us many stylish looks over the course of her 21-year career – some of them have become iconic. In an exclusive conversation, the actress talks about style and durability with Mayukh Majumdar.

Would you choose heels that look great but hurt or flats that are ugly but very comfortable?

I will choose heels that hurt. I will choose heels that hurt. What’s the last thing you think about before you step on the ramp?

Am I looking for PHAT (quite hot and tempting)? What are the three things you look for before signing a movie? Obviously the script, my role and how important it is in the story and now the third is where the filming takes place. With children, it’s very difficult to make a film that is shot all over the world. It is not possible. Also, the director of the film and what his vision

of the film is. How has your relationship to makeup changed over the years?

For my part, I have probably tried everything that was possible in makeup. Through my association with Lakmé, we have always tried to reinvent ourselves. Whether it’s Kajal or now lip paint, I think I’m always ready to experiment. As an artist, I love to try new things, whether in photoshoots or movies. For example, when no one was looking for the clean look, I did Dev and Omkara. When no one wore a bold red lip, I did an entire movie like Chameli with the garish makeup. So, I like to experiment with makeup. It depends on how I feel.

You’ve had unmatched longevity in Bollywood. After 21 years in the industry, what continues to motivate you?

Just the idea of ​​believing in myself. I know it’s been 21 years but I know it’s going to be another 21 because I trust that. I know I have to get there. Maybe less movies because of the kids but I know I want to keep doing something new and it’s time to try something different. It’s all in my confidence. Whether it’s walking on the ramp during the different phases, like when I was pregnant, or had just given birth or have given birth for seven months, the idea is to be super comfortable in my skin, to look great and to be confident. This is my way of sending a message to all the women that confidence can take you.

What’s the weirdest trend you’ve seen on social media that made you cringe?

There are quite a few but my digital team will kill me if I report them. I’m still getting used to the social media exercise. But I take advantage of it. I like to take my selfies and put them in place. I have fun. I don’t read comments and I don’t want to know what people are saying. I don’t want any negativity on my page. If people are negative, I don’t want to read about it. Don’t come to my page because I just want to have fun. Simple.

You last walked for Gaurav Gupta in 2015. What’s different this time around?

The whole concept is very different. It’s about sustainability and recycling. It’s about clothes that can be reused and the message is much deeper and stronger than the simple parade. I like it in his collection. But her collections are still very OTT and intended for cocktails, worthy of a princess, diva-esque. So it’s perfect for the final.

With sustainability a top priority, how have your choices changed over the years?

People are making much more conscious choices than before. Thanks to the endless blogs and writing on this subject, I’m glad the conversation has even started. Whether it’s inclusiveness, diversity or sustainability, these things need to be tackled in fashion. I’m just glad they’re talking about it. This fashion week was about that as well and I’m delighted to see that the conversation continues.

If you were in a room with Poo, Geet, Chameli and Rosie, who would you greet first and why?

Oh my God! I think I’d better say hello to Poo first or she’ll crack me down. It’s been 20 years since K3G and this iconic character. At one point, everyone wanted to be her. So I think I’ll choose her.