Bollywood’s New Love Story With Crypto Celebrities Hopping On The Nft Train







1 / ten Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are the next big thing in the crypto world, NFTs allow users to own rare digital artifacts through the blockchain network that supports cryptocurrencies. All art forms, tweets, music, GIFs and many other such digital assets can be owned through NFTs. Not just collectors or investors, but Bollywood stars are also jumping on the bandwagon. Let’s look at some of the big names and their investments. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / ten Amitabh Bachchan recently launched NFTs and Personal Collectibles on beyondlife.club. These NFTs include his autographed vintage posters, a recital of his father’s famous poem, Madhushala, and other items associated with his fame. At a recent auction, digital collectibles from his NFT series were sold for around Rs 7.18 crore ($ 966,000). (Image: Reuters)

3 / ten Salman Khan recently announced his intention to launch an NFT series on Bollycoin, an NFT marketplace focused exclusively on Bollywood. Aa raha hoon main, NFTs leke. Salman Khan’s static NFTs are coming to bollycoin.com, ”Salman Khan said on Twitter. Bollycoin will be hosted on the Ethereum network. (Image: Reuters)

4 / ten At the beginning of October, the big Bollywood fashion designer, Manish Malhotra, launched his first fashion-themed NFT series of 5 digital sketches. Collectibles sold within 12 seconds of posting to the WazirX NFT Marketplace. The Crudest Illuminated Showstopper, ”a constellation sketch of Kareena Kapoor Khan was sold for around Rs 2.8 lakh ($ 3,753). (Image: Reuters)

5 / ten Sunny Leone was the first Bollywood actress to roll out her NFTs in early November. She launched a collection of 9,600 NFTs under the title Misfitz. Announcing the launch of his NFT, Leone tweeted in his inimitable style: “Meet the Misftiz! It’s misfitz HONEY!

6 / ten Kamal Haasan, who celebrated his 67th birthday on November 7, announced that he was immersing himself in the NFT and the Metaverse. Celebrity NFT platform Fantico has contracted with Haasan to launch its NFTS and Metaverse avatar based on the game. Fantico recently hired Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, Rajinikanth’s eldest daughter as artistic director.

7 / ten NFTs on the theme of Sivaji the Boss, star of Rajinikanth, are expected to launch soon. In July, Diginoor.io, the Singapore-based NFT marketplace, signed a contract with AVM Studios to release collectible films from the 2007 Tamil action thriller. (Image: Reuters)

8 / ten Sonu Nigam has partnered with entertainment and digital technology company JetSynthesys to launch India’s first music NFT. The series is expected to include Nigam’s single “Hall of Fame”, his first official track in English. (Image: Reuters)

9 / ten Musician Ritviz has sold several NFTs; one in collaboration with Shantanu Hazarika, and another with Nucleya. Singer Kailash Kher posted the first preview of her NFT on Twitter last month. Other singers and musicians such as Mika Singh, Sidhu Moosewala and composers Salim-Sulaiman are also expected to enter the NFT market soon. (Photo: Wikipedia)

ten / ten In July, TV host and film actor Vishal Malhotra launched his NFT in collaboration with artist Ishita Banerjee. The digital artwork depicts the actor’s 25 years in the film industry and various roles he has played. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

