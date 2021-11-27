Entertainment
It’s time to empower the actors
To achieve global biodiversity conservation goals, implementation at the national level needs to be significantly improved. National policy instruments must precisely define effective actions and the actors responsible for their implementation. Accountability must be ensured by systematic monitoring of progress. These recommendations are at the heart of a 3-step framework proposed by an international team of scientists led by the German Center for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv), published in the journal Letters of conservation. The authors stress the urgent need to avoid repeating the failures of past international agreements and move on to the effective implementation of agreed political goals. One mistake in particular should be avoided.
Next spring, government emissaries will meet at the United Nations Conference on Biodiversity (COP 15) in Kunming, China, to negotiate new global biodiversity targets for decades to come under the Convention on biodiversity (CBD). In hindsight, the international community has repeatedly failed to meet most of its biodiversity targets. For example, according to Eurostat, the populations of common birds on agricultural land in Europe have declined by 17% since 2000. The continuing decline in biodiversity poses a major threat to human health and well-being.
A team of 55 scientists has now proposed a framework on how to effectively implement international biodiversity targets at national and subnational levels. The framework consists of three interrelated steps: the first step is to translate the global goals into national goals and action plans, clearly identifying the sectors responsible for implementation; agriculture, infrastructure, trade, finance and others. According to the authors, these action plans should be co-designed by a wide range of actors from different sectors. It is about generating strong joint ownership of action plans and filling accountability gaps. For example, farmer associations should identify actions important for agro-biodiversity and pollination services, or the financial sector should leverage investment decisions to drive social and environmental change.
The second step calls for the implementation of actions in all sectors. This requires the use of the full range of effective behavioral intervention tools beyond just awareness. Here, a major challenge is the need to redesign existing regulatory frameworks, financial flows and network structures, which currently support actions detrimental to biodiversity. This is the case with many subsidies, for example in agricultural policy. According to scientists, effective financing mechanisms are needed to stimulate ecosystem restoration. Current CBD plans aim to put 20% of degraded ecosystems back into restoration by 2030. “We need to recover from past biodiversity loss and implement ambitious restoration to bend the curve,” says Dr Andrea Perino , researcher at iDiv and first author of the publication. “Substantial investments by different sectors and comprehensive restoration plans will protect ecosystem health and human well-being in the future. “
The third step consists in evaluating the progress made and making the actors responsible. To enable accountability, countries must implement national biodiversity monitoring systems, the authors write. These monitoring systems should be able to trace changes in biodiversity down to sectors and administrative units, including impacts on production and consumption. “There is a mistake that we must not repeat; it is not a question of precisely defining concrete target results and responsible actors, ”says Professor Henrique Pereira, corresponding author and head of the research group at iDiv and the Martin Luther University in Halle-Wittenberg. “A new framework that does not guarantee accountability is doomed to failure. We need systematic and effective monitoring in real time: it is time to hold the actors to account. “
Scientists emphasize that these three steps are linked and need to be refined with each implementation cycle. They believe that adopting this framework will move national and subnational governments forward in safeguarding national and global biodiversity. “We must act boldly now to stop and reverse the loss of biodiversity,” says Prof. Aletta Bonn, senior author and research group leader at the Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research, UFZ, Friedrich Schiller University in Jena and at iDiv. “Governments must systematically translate global biodiversity goals into concrete national actions and ensure responsible accountability in all sectors. We call for quick and reliable investments to secure our survival system for the future of our children. ”
Andrea Perino et al, Biodiversity post2020: Bridging the gap between global goals and national implementation, Letters of conservation (2021). DOI: 10.1111 / conl.12848
Provided by the German Center for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv) Halle-Jena-Leipzig
