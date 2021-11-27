Ghost ‘Mecca actor leaves clues about his season 2 script

Power Book II: Ghost returned to Starz on Sunday, November 21, and with it came the introduction of a mysterious character named Mecca. Portrayed by Daniel Sunjata, Mecca comes just as Monet Tejada seeks to replace Rico Barnes, his former contact with drugs. His interest in the Tejada family raises Cane Tejada’s suspicion that he might be the federal government, and although Sunjata does not confirm anything, he admits that Cane is not wrong to question him.

Mary J. Blige as Monet Tejada and Daniel Sunjata as Mecca in “Power Book II: Ghost” | Starz

Who is the Mecca in “Power Book II: Ghost”?

Cane meets Mecca in the first episode of Power Book II: Ghost Season 2. He quickly becomes skeptical of her as Mecca prompts him to talk about his family, accusing him of being a narcissist. Mecca is explained when the two are suddenly ambushed by members of GTG. Mecca is able to overpower most of them, but one gets away with it.

Later, Cane is called in to meet Mecca, arriving to find out that he has the GTG guy who has escaped. Cane takes revenge by breaking the man’s neck and decides to work with Mecca. At Monet’s, he happily tells her that he found them a new connection, but Monet is not interested. Canne leaves, not realizing that Mecca is quietly looking down the street.

Sunjata on his character in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Sunjata, of course, can’t be too detailed when it comes to his character, but he understands Cane’s initial concerns.

“I wish I could tell you, but that… now you’re leading me into deep water, dangerous water,” he said. Digital Spy. “I cannot, I am contractually obliged. I just don’t know. We should watch the show. But you are very observant. You are very observant.

He suggested paying “special attention to the dialogue” to learn more about Mecca.

“Not only the dialogue, but just the unfolding of the story,” he continued. “In fact, I forget some things that come to me now. Regarding his past relationships… Light will be shed… with people who are currently in the world ofGhostit sure will, you know, it’ll tell the audience how it came to be, that’s for sure.

In a separate interview with HollywoodLife, Sunjata was a bit more open, teasing that her character is a wild card.

An unpredictable and not always necessarily contradictory, he shared. It depends on the agenda he is trying to massage. He can be sympathetic. This can obviously be very violent. I think the history of Mecca definitely throws a wrench in the world ofGhostand the choices he makes affect many other characters.

Looks like the Tejadas are in the game this time around.

There are also other issues they face

The big focus this season, however, is the aftermath of Professor Jabari Reynolds’ murder. Tariq pulled the trigger right in front of Cane, knowing that Jabari would never back down from him and the Tejadas. But it was probably not the smartest decision.

I think Cane knowing he feels like he’s got one hit on Tariq, Woody McClain (Cane Tejada) told HollywoodLife. Now he feels like they’re on the same level so I think he’s going to have a lot of fun with that. A lot of pleasure.

Fans can watch the show on Sundays on Starz.