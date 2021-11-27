Neelam Kothari collapses on stage, tries to pull himself together: I just lost my father. To concern





Neelam Kothari lived a moving moment on the sets of Indias Best Dancer. The actor joined the series as a guest with Chunky Panday. Speaking to a competitor, Neelam remembered his late father and burst into tears. Neelam’s father, Shishir Kothari, passed away earlier this month. Neelam was touched by the performance of India’s best dancer nominee Sanket Gaonkar and choreographer Anuradha. The duo performed a Yakshagana dance number to the song O Laal Dupatte Wali. At the end of the performance, Neelam told the contestant: I know it’s good to be the best dancer but it’s even better to be a good son. I just lost my dad, so I know. As she spoke, tears rolled down her cheeks as she tried to pull herself together on stage. The promo for the next episode was shared on Sony Entertainment Televisions Instagram. + On November 14, Neelam shared the news of his father’s death in a touching Instagram post. Remembering him with fond memories, she wrote: My dear, dear daddy. You were my beacon, my strength, my pillar of support and my friend. You will be deeply missed. We love you. May your soul rest in peace. Amen. Neelams’ post was inundated with messages of condolence and support. My condolences to you and your Neelam family. May his soul rest in peace, wrote Juhi Chawla. Sophie Choudry added: I am so sorry for your loss, Neelam is sending you love, strength and prayers to you and your family. That his soul rests in peace. Close Friends of Neelam – Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Panday shared praying hands and heart emojis. Also Read: Neelam Kothari Posts Heartbreaking Note on Her Father’s Death; Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Panday offer their condolences In the episode of Indias Best Dancer, Neelam also rocked a leg with Chunky Panday. Last year, she appeared on the Netflix reality show The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, in which she co-starred with Maheep, Seema and Chunkys’ wife, Bhavana. Neelam has starred in films such as Hum Saath Saath Hain, Ek Tha Raja, Ek Ladka Ek Ladki, Agneepath and Sindoor among others. Neelam is now a jewelry designer.

