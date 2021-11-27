Diana Penty: Very hard, stressful to stick to your convictions and not give in to the mad rush of Bollywood | Bollywood

The ruthless nature of the film industry and the fact that time is seen as money here is something actor Diana Penty is well aware of. The Cocktail (2012) the star feels because of this, sticking to her beliefs and not giving in to the mad rush becomes difficult.

Hard is an understatement. It’s very difficult and stressful and more often than not you tend to find yourself in some sort of dilemma, you’re torn between sticking to movies that you really believe in on one side and taking advice from people around. you on the other. Basically, I always manage to follow my instinct in relation to the work I do and I try to maintain a good balance, admits the 36-year-old player, who we saw recently in the web-film. Shiddat.

What has come to her rescue is patience, and Penty taunts her friends saying that she has the patience of a saint. But the movie industry made me relearn patience. I learned along the way that things would happen at their own pace and at their own pace. What is important is to keep the faith and keep working hard, she tells us.

Penty believes that while the nature of the business won’t change, there are a few things that should. For starters, she wants more stories about women.

I would write many more women’s stories than there are today. It’s important to recognize that there has already been a huge shift in the industry’s attitude towards women these days. There are a lot more films in which women play central characters than ever before. But I feel like there is so much more potential !, says the actor, who is expected to play the next role with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Adbhut.

Speaking of the project, she shares, It’s a psychological thriller. I’m really looking forward to it because it’s a character and genre that I’ve never tried before. We have started filming in Mumbai and will soon be traveling for the film’s outdoor program.