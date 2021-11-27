Entertainment
The miracle of Ocean City downtown
By MADDY VITALE
There was Santa Claus. There were two very happy elves. There was live entertainment. There were horse and carriage rides. And there were plenty of holiday shopping deals Friday during Christmas from Ocean City in downtown Our Miracle on Asbury Avenue.
And it was just in the afternoon.
As night fell, the festivities were crowned with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony with a little help from Saint Nick. With the help of a ladder truck from the Ocean City Fire Department, he helped light the Christmas tree and light up Town Hall.
And there was a lot of entertainment. Singer Keith Hickman returned for the event to perform the Crowd Serenade. Members of the Ocean City Theater Company also added to the festivities with their holiday performances.
The avenue was bustling with shoppers collecting gifts and stopping for lunch, hot drinks, and even frozen yogurt.
In total, 16 family members have traveled from as close as Marlton and as far as London, England to make sure they don’t miss Ocean City’s version of Black Friday.
Brooke Duffy, 12, of Glendale, Pa., And her sister, Delaney, 15, with their cousins, sisters Morgan Williamson, 16, and Mackenzie, 15, of Marlton, and Bridget Duffy, 15, of London, and their parents visit Ocean City for the holidays to stay in their vacation homes.
As the temperature hovered in the low to mid-1940s, the winds whipped up.
It didn’t seem to bother the Duffys or the Williamsons, who did a lot of shopping with frozen yogurt in hand.
It’s cold for ice cream, Brooke Duffy admitted with a laugh. The other girls laughed too.
We come every year. It’s fun for the family. There’s a lot to do, Morgan Williamson added.
A constant line of people waited for photos with Santa Claus in Mark Soifer Park, opposite City Hall.
Amy Young, from Havertown, Pa., And her children, Abi, 8, and Christian, 5, were eager to tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas.
Younger sister, Cindy Smull, and her husband, Jason, of Norristown, Pa., And their children, Chloe, 7, and Kayla, 5, came for the family tradition.
The sisters’ parents, Dave and Carol Chiccarine, have a home in Ocean City.
We go down in the summer, but it’s also a great pleasure for us to celebrate the vacation in Ocean City, said Young. The city does a great job of hosting these type of family events.
Smull noted that even though the event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, families still came to enjoy downtown shopping and, of course, spend time with their families.
We’re really excited that everything is back to normal, said Smull. And the kids love to come.
Jenni Lamon, of Cinnaminson, NJ, and her children, 9-year-old twins Connor and Courtney, Corbin, 11, and Caleb, 13, decided to forgo their football game because they didn’t want to miss the Ocean City festivities.
It’s been our tradition since he was a baby, Lamon said, pointing to his oldest child, Caleb. It’s our tradition in Ocean City and the boys decided they’d rather miss their football game than miss it.
Lamon told the children to pose in the lifeguard boat at the entrance to Mark Soifer Park. After that they walked over to Santa, then before leaving they stopped to take pictures at Santa’s mailbox just outside the park.
We want to keep the tradition alive, Lamon said with a smile.
The event was sponsored by the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Merchants Association and the City of Ocean City.
For more information on the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce, visit www.OceanCityVacation.com.
