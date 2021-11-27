Bollywood bets on the Sooryanvanshi effect

v

Reports by Surajit Das Gupta.

Photography: Pradeep Bandekar for Rediff.com IMAGE: The PVR theater in Mumbai.

Can Bollywood, beaten for nearly two years by Covid, get back on its feet and reach the magic 2019 box office number of Rs 11,000 crore (Rs 110 billion)?

The industry is cautiously hoping to be able to do so by 2022.

And the reason for the optimism is the unprecedented response to the film directed by Rohit Shetty Sooryavanshi, the first big budget film (Rs 270 crore / Rs 2.7 billion) to be released after a 19-month hiatus on the big screen.

With a huge opening on day one, the film hit a collection of Rs 125 crore (Rs 1.25 billion) in one week.

Said Shibasish Sarkar, former CEO of Reliance Entertainment Group and producer of the film: “We expect the film to reach Rs 200 crore (Rs 2 billion). At Rs 125 crore we are breaking even and we will surely make a profit. “

The film was released days after the government of Maharashtra authorized cinemas to open at half of its capacity at the end of October.

It was a great relief for the film industry – the state accounts for 35% of Bollywood’s box office collections.

Building on the success of Sooryavanshi, the industry relies on 25-30 major films aligned with a collective cost of Rs 2,000 crore (Rs 2 billion).

Kamal Gianchandani, President of the Multiplex Association of India and Head of Business Strategy and Planning of PVR Ltd, said: “We felt pent-up demand from moviegoers when we opened partially, but they were looking for quality. Now, with big budget movies lining up pretty much every two weeks for the next four to five months, we’re hoping 2022 should be close to 2019 levels. ”

It was a difficult time for the movie industry.

According to the Multiplex Association of India, in 2019 movie theaters (box office collections) hit an all-time high of Rs 11,500 crore, but fell 95% in 2020 as theaters remained closed even after the release of the lock.

The impact was noticeable in the two listed exhibition companies, PVR Ltd and Inox Leisure.

The duo reported losses of over 1,100 crore rupees (11 billion rupees) in fiscal year 21 collectively.

Gautam Jain, partner of Ormax Media, a consulting firm for the media and entertainment industry, said these companies will be able to weather losses due to their strong balance sheets.

But stand-alone cinemas with single screens will be forced to go out of business.

Estimates suggest that 500-1,000 screens, representing 5-10% of total screens in India, have closed permanently.

Investments in 350 to 400 new displays built each year have also been on hold for the time being.

In 2021, despite the limited opening of movie theaters in many states, the company was hit hard by Wave 2.

It is only in the last three months of the year that major films come out to take advantage of the mitigation of the pandemic and the increase in the number of vaccinations.

Still, Gianchandani points out, the association expects box office revenue to be 40-45% in 2019.

The good news is that there is a crowded list of great movies (see sidebar) – almost one a week and sometimes even two a week instead of one a month, which used to be the norm.

Business analyst Komal Nahta said: “Sooryavanshi exceeded expectations. It needs a couple more big releases to do well at the box office and then we’re on the right track. “

Production companies have also been affected.

After all, they share about half of the box office collections with exhibitors.

Also, with the lockdown, many of their films on the floor had to be hung.

But they were much less affected than movie theater owners.

The reason is simple: They had another outlet on over-the-top or OTT platforms, which were willing to pay high premiums to acquire movies because they would get the rights to the first day, first show.

“OTT players were also faced with the content challenge as all production stopped. So they were desperately looking for good content to acquire more subscribed customers, especially since most people were working from home,” says one. senior manager of a production company.

OTT platforms have operated on a cost-plus model providing production houses with margins 30-40% above the cost of film.

But many of the large production houses with deeper pockets preferred to wait and incur detention costs.

As Sarkar explained, “We could have sold it to an OTT, but the nature of the movie is such that it’s made for the big screen.”

They also hedged their risks by signing deals with OTT and broadcast companies to sell their rights four weeks after theatrical releases instead of the normal eight weeks.

This ensured that they would recoup more than 60 to 70 percent of the cost of the film (Sooryavanshi sold both rights with music for Rs 200 crore), once the cinemas open.

Concerns remain. One, a third wave could upset the new momentum.

Two, 40 percent of the territories in terms of revenue still have a 50 percent capacity restriction and this negatively impacts ticket collections.

And finally, production houses, theater owners and OTT actors must come to an agreement on the gap between theatrical release and the film on the OTT platform.

Currently at four weeks, multiplex owners say production houses are backing their demands to revert to eight weeks from April 1.

The temporary arrangement was intended only for the pandemic.

But if the OTT players agree, they won’t pay the huge premiums to the production houses.

How this problem is resolved is an open question. But after such a long period of uncertainty, the good thing is that everyone wants the show to continue.

Article presentation: Aslam / HunaniRediff.com