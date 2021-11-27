The One Licorice Pizza actor who left Alana Haim Starstruck





These days, writer / director Paul Thomas Anderson has such a solid track record of quality movies he can throw at pretty much whoever he wants, and the studios seem to give him incredible leeway. For example, his new film Licorice Pizza has huge names like Bradley Cooper, Sean Penn and Maya Rudolph, all in supporting roles. Well, there was one actor in particular that newcomer Alana Haim was completely stunned on, and that makes sense given their connection to the industry. Although she is a Grammy nominated musician, Alana Haim has never acted in a feature film. One can imagine that rubbing shoulders with so many top Hollywood talent would be intimidating, but the meeting that was truly “breathtaking” for her was working with fellow musician-turned-actor, Tom Waits. She told us this: The most struck for me was Tom Waits. I mean, having another musician on set as well and seeing how – he’s the most amazing actor I’ve ever seen in my life. There were scenes that we shot together that weren’t included in the movie but were breathtaking, like I was so impressed. And I think the only thing I could figure out when we cut was just, “I’m a big, big fan,” and I don’t think he understands how much of a big fan I have. really understated. I was like, I’m not gonna be the scary person… I grew up watching everyone that was in this movie, so it was crazy. It is therefore not surprising that it was a fellow musician who caught his attention, as he is also a very talented actor in his own right. The “I Hope I Don’t Fall In Love With You” singer, with his characteristic gritty voice, has worked with such iconic filmmakers like the Coen brothers, Jim Jarmusch, Terry Gilliam, Martin McDonagh and now Paul Thomas Anderson. Talking about her career path and her transition to acting, Alana Haim added: “It’s the dream”. The fact that Alana Haim is directing a Paul Thomas Anderson movie when it first comes out is pretty impressive. His group Haim, which is made up of her and her sisters Danielle and Esme Haim, has already collaborated with him on several occasions. He did a handful of their videos and even shot some of their album covers. Discover one of their collaborations here: Speaking of the Haim family, they’re all in the movie. Not just the aforementioned sisters / group mates, but also their parents Moti and Donna. They play as Alana’s immediate family, possibly a version of themselves, so it shouldn’t have been too difficult to fall into such a dynamic. Licorice Pizza stars Haim alongside newcomer Cooper Hoffman, son of the late Phillip Seymour Hoffman. Hoffman and Paul Thomas Anderson have collaborated on multiple occasions over the years, so watching Cooper uphold that legacy is truly something special. The film is in select theaters now and releases worldwide on December 25. If you need any recommendations in the meantime, you can Discover them here, and since we are approaching the end of 2021, we might as well get a a step ahead of next year.

