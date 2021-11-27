Entertainment
Musical theater icon Stephen Sondheim dies at 91 | Arts and entertainment
Stephen Sondheim, the award-winning songwriter who brought the Broadway musical to a higher level of emotional complexity than its predecessors in shows such as Company, Follies and Sweeney Todd, has died at his home in Roxbury, Conn.
Sondheim, who was briefly incapacitated in early 2020 when he tore a ligament in a fall at his Connecticut home, died suddenly, his lawyer and friend Rick Pappas told the New York Times. He was 91 years old.
In a Broadway career that began in 1957 at the age of 27 as the lyricist of the classic West Side Story, Sondheim went on to write the lyrics for the 1959 hit Gypsy before writing both the lyrics and the music for the hit. 1962 A Funny Thing Happened on the Way at the Forum, winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical.
But it was as the songwriter of what former New York Times theater critic Frank Rich described in 2000 as a jarring new adult musical on Broadway that Sondheim became the greatest and greatest artist. perhaps the best known of American musical theater.
It all started with Company, a 1970 concept musical about an engagement-reluctant New York bachelor named Bobby who opens up five couples with his friends as they wait for him to show up to his surprise 35th birthday party. The non-linear show unfolds through a series of vignettes that explore marriage and modern relationships as Bobby visits the various couples.
The long-running show, with a book by George Furth, kicked off Sondheim’s longtime collaboration with director Harold Prince and won six Tony Awards, including one for Best Musical.
Sondheim changed musical theater, the late Gary Gardner, former chair of the Ray Bolger musical theater program at the University of California Los Angeles, told the Los Angeles Times in 2010. After the great musicals of Rodgers and Hammerstein, we had a period of diminishing creativity. Then we stumbled upon some rock music (with Hair), and it’s like, Oh, no. So, with Company, we have a new savior.
As an aspiring teenage songwriter in the 1940s, Sondheim had been mentored by close family friend Oscar Hammerstein II, the famous lyricist and librettist for Oklahoma !, South Pacific, and other popular musicals. .
But as San Francisco Chronicle theater critic Steven Winn wrote in 2000, Sondheim has transformed the craft with his own linguistic powers and thematic range, tackling topics ranging from emotional ambivalence to cultural relativism and presidential assassinations. his mentor hadn’t dreamed of.
Gardner observed: With Hammerstein, you felt good leaving the theater. But with Sondheim, you realized the angst of living at the end of the 20th century.
Sondheim and Prince went on to collaborate on Follies, A Little Night Music, Pacific Overtures, Sweeney Todd and Merrily We Roll Along, which closed after just 16 performances but became an unrecognized triumph.
In the early 1970s, Sondheim won Tonys for his music and lyrics three years in a row for Company, Follies, and A Little Night Music. He also won Tonys for his music and lyrics for Sweeney Todd in 1979, Into the Woods in 1988 and Passion in 1994.
In 1985, Sondheim and librettist James Lapines musical Sunday in the Park With George received a Pulitzer Prize for theater.
Sondheim’s best-known song, Send in the Clowns from A Little Night Music, won a Grammy as Song of the Year in 1975, performed by Judy Collins.
Sondheim also won an Oscar for her song Sooner or Later (I Always Get My Man), performed by Madonna in Warren Beattys’ film Dick Tracy in 1990.
Singing a Sondheims song is a reward for singers, Barbra Streisand said on stage during a Sondheim 75th birthday tribute at the Hollywood Bowl in 2005.
It is a gift, often difficult and complex but always dazzling dazzling by his intelligence, his wit, his poetry and his passion … His music is always fascinating, his texts are like scenes which call the singer to be an actor, the actor to be a singer.
A 1993 Kennedy Center Honors recipient, Sondheim received a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in Theater in 2008. Sondheim took advantage of a 2019 moment when his songs were interwoven into the storylines of Marriage Story, Joker and Knives Out and filmmaker Richard Linklater has announced that he will be shooting an adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along.
There is currently a cover of the company on Broadway, and Steven Spielberg’s new version of West Side Story will open in theaters on December 10. Both projects had been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
An only child, Sondheim was born in New York City on March 22, 1930. His father was a successful dressmaker and his mother the chief designer. Sondheim spent his early years living in the iconic Sanremo apartment building on Central Park West.
The precocious Sondheim, as his mother later told Newsweek magazine, started choosing tunes on the piano at age 4 and could read The New York Times at age 5.
When Sondheim was 10, his father left his mother for a younger woman, and Sondheim’s mother transferred him from a private school to the New York Military Academy in Cornwall-on-Hudson.
Sondheim is said to have despised his mother, who obtained custody of him during the divorce and forbade him to have contact with his father.
After the departure of his father, says Sondheim in the biography of Meryle Secrests 1998 Stephen Sondheim: A Life, his mother replaced me for him. And she used me like she used to, to pick on me and scold me, beat me up. What she’s been doing for five years is treating me like shit, but picking on me at the same time.
In the 1970s, when her mother was about to receive a pacemaker, she wrote him a letter in which she said to him: The only regret I have in life is that I gave birth to you. Although Sondheim continued to support his mother financially, he responded to tell her that he no longer wanted to see her and that he did not attend her funeral when she died in 1992.
Young Sondheim found emotional refuge with Oscar and Dorothy Hammerstein, who had become friends of his mothers. After meeting Jamie, the Hammersteins’ 10-year-old son in 1941, Sondheim spent the summer on their farm in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.
Although his mother quickly bought a farm nearby, Sondheim has remained a staple of House Hammerstein.
Oscar was everything to me, Sondheim told Newsweek in 1973. He was a surrogate dad and I wanted to be exactly like him. In a way, I still do.
In 1946, while attending George School, a college preparatory school in Newtown, Pa., Sondheim wrote the music and collaborated on the lyrics for a hit campus musical about life at the school called By George.
I thought it was great, so I asked (Hammerstein) to read it like he was a producer and didn’t know me, Sondheim told Newsweek. The next day he called me and said: This is the worst thing I have ever read in my life, and if you want to know why, I will tell you.
That afternoon I learned what songwriting was like about how to structure a song like a one-act play, how essential simplicity is, how much every word matters and, most importantly, the importance of content, of saying what you, not other songwriters, feel.
Hammerstein also developed a one-year personal study program for Sondheim involving writing the book, music, and lyrics for four different musicals that resulted in the writing of an original show.
Sondheim, who served as gofer during the summer rehearsals for Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Allegro musical of 1947, graduated from Williams College in Williamstown, Mass., With a Bachelor of Music in 1950. He also received the award. Hutchinson, the school’s highest honor in music, which enabled him to spend two years studying composition and theory with avant-garde composer Milton Babbitt.
In 1953, Sondheim landed his first professional job, via his Hammerstein connection: writing scripts for the TV sit-com Topper in Hollywood for five months.
He was then hired to write the lyrics and music for a musical called Saturday Night. But his hopes of making his Broadway debut with the show were dashed when the project ended with the death of its producer in 1955.
But at a party later that same year, Sondheim met playwright Arthur Laurents, who was working with composer Leonard Bernstein on the idea of making a modern musical based on Romeo and Juliet.
Sondheim, whose various credits include co-writing the screenplay for the 1973 mystery film The Last of Sheila with actor-friend Anthony Perkins, has been described as extremely private, emotionally reserved, irascible, sardonic, complex and obsessively self-critical. .
Steve is a perfectionist, said Bernstein, who wrote the music for West Side Story. He’s extremely critical, very sour. … Some people are terrified of his opinion. But he’s the hardest on himself.
In an interview with Time magazine in 1987, Sondheim said that despite various infatuations, he had never been in love and had always lived alone. He lived alone until the age of 61, when he met Peter Jones, a young songwriter, according to the New York Times. The two eventually went their own way, but remained friends.
Sondheim said he hadn’t been bothered by his years of living alone.
God knows I’ve spent enough hours on the psychiatrist’s couch discussing it, but that’s part of what you were used to as a kid. I grew up entirely, as a friend says, as an institutionalized child in the sense that I was brought up either by a cook, a nanny, a boarding school or a camp.
From his perspective, he never really had parents, so I never had a role model of what it was like to have a sense of family. I was not unhappy; at least I didn’t think I was, so I didn’t miss it.
Something he only realized in his adult life, Sondheim said, is that one of the reasons I love writing musicals is that musicals are collaborations. I like the feeling of family.
Sources
2/ https://www.nny360.com/artsandlife/artsandentertainment/musical-theater-icon-stephen-sondheim-dies-at-91/article_e503a570-5585-5528-9109-3ebcd151168c.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]