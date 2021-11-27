Mehendi, Sangeet, Reception – here’s what the bride and groom will wear on their big Bollywood

The marriage rumors of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal do not seem to be extinguished any time soon. In fact, they seem to be being stoked vigorously with each passing day. The latest reports circulating about the couple have to do with what they will wear for the various occasions, especially the mehendi, sangeet and the wedding reception itself. And while earlier reports claimed the couple would go all out with Sabyasachi ensembles for their big day, now it looks like their outfits won’t be exclusively reserved for the designer. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Wedding Does Not Happen; Disha Patani sparks nose job rumors and more

A new report to Pinkvilla has surfaced which claims Katrina Kaif will wear an Abu Jani piece for her mehendi, a Manish Malhotra lehenga for the sangeet and, finally, something from Gucci for the wedding reception itself. On the other hand, it has been learned that Vicky Kaushal could opt for designs by Kunal Rawal and Raghavendra Rathore for both the mehendi and sangeet, while ultimately opting for something from Sabyasachi for the wedding reception. Read also – Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will they get married on December 9? This is what we know

There has been a lot of talk both in the media and on social media as to who will apparently be absent from the guest, with Katrina Kaif’s ex, Salman Khan, and her family name, being the most prominent. which will likely give Kat and Vicky Kaushal’s Wedding a jump. Several reasons have been speculated, the most common being that exes don’t want the spotlight on them during marriage. However, no one among the parties involved has been quoted on this matter so far. Also read – WHAT! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding is NOT taking place? Is everything a rumor? BIG REVEAL from the family of the Uri actor

