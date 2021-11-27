NO WAY HOME promo video features Tom Holland and electro actor Jamie Foxx promoting the film





This Monday, tickets for Spider-Man: No Path Home will finally go on sale (details on the exact moment when they will be available can be found here). Now, a video has surfaced with Tom Holland and Jamie Foxx arguing over whether Cyber ​​Monday should be dubbed “Spider-Monday” or “Electro Monday”. It’s a fun clip, and ends with them agreeing that “Spider-Monday” probably makes the most sense. They even joke that Sony is giving them a TV, and it looks like the actors have a ton of chemistry. Enlisting Foxx to help with the hype for the film alongside Holland makes sense, as he’s a huge name and someone the general public is bound to know. His return as The Incredible Spider-Man 2 The Electro villain has garnered a lot of excitement among fans, especially since it’s obvious he’s been reinvented to some extent for his upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. We’ll have to wait and see if other cast members get involved in the weeks to come! Check out this promotion for Spider-Man: No Path Home below: Jamie Foxx and Tom Holland promote Spider-Man of No Return pic.twitter.com/tRZX2r0XGs Spider-Man No Way Home News & Countdown (@ SpiderMan3news) November 26, 2021 “For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, the identity of our friendly neighborhood hero is revealed, putting his superhero responsibilities in conflict with his normal life and endangering those he holds dear. more”,reads the new synopsis.When he enlists Doctor Stranges to help him restore his secret, the spell rips a hole in their world, freeing the most powerful villains who have ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now Peter will have to overcome his biggest challenge yet, which will not only change his own future forever, but the future of the Multiverse as well. ” Confirmed cast in the film include Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, JB Smoove, Benedict Wong, JK Simmons, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx. Based on the new trailer, we can now add Willem Dafoe, Thomas Haden Church and Rhys Ifans to this impressive cast list (fingers crossed for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield). Spider-Man: No Path Homearrives in the United States on December 17 and in the United Kingdom on December 15.

