Sidharth Malhotra starring the ropes in this starlet known for her bikinis and superkicks as the leading lady – announcement expected soon [EXCLUSIVE]
The hottest and fittest actress in Bollywood, Disha Patani continues to share all the videos of her gym and MMA workouts on her social media where she could be seen performing the hottest kicks. hard or weightlifting as she is clearly one of the best acting girls in Bollywood. A source close to her reveals why she might be training a little more at the gym these days. Apparently, Disha Patani has already started to prepare for Yodha in full swing.
Source shares, Disha is currently busy with a new project. She’s been training hard in MMA and upping her workout at the gym, while she’s also busy rehearsing for some kickass action sequences, which can be expected of her in this news. According to reports, she is the main lady opposite Siddharth Malhotra in the Dharma action film, Yodha.
While the official announcement for Sidharth Malhotra has already been made by producer Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Disha Patan’s name can be expected to drop anytime now. It will also be a very interesting first pairing on screen, with two extremely handsome young actors like Sidharth and Disha, both at the height of recent commercial successes.
On the work side, the actress will then be seen in director Mohit Suris Ek Villain 2. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham in the lead roles. This film will be Dishas’ second collaboration with Mohit Suri, after the hit Malang, with Aditya Roy Kapur, one of the few films to hit theaters in 2020 and among the rarest that actually clicked at the box office during that time. year.
