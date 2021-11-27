Say the word, Desormeaux has final say in Hollywood Turf Cup E! News UK





Say the Word walks past Acclimate (rail) to give coach Phil D’Amato a double at the Hollywood Turf Cup





Sam-Son Farm’s Agave Racing Stable and Say the Word came off the top of the stretch and scampered down the track to win the $ 251,000 Hollywood Turf Cup at Del Mar on Friday afternoon in Del Mar, Calif. The 6-year-old gelding son of More Than Ready ran a mile and a half on the Jimmy Durante Turf Course in 2: 27.62 under Hall of Fame rider Kent Desormeaux to score a length and win a first prize of $ 150,000 in Grade 2 Headlining. Phil D’Amato coaches the winner and he also coaches runner-up, The Elwood Johnston Trust, Timmy Time Racing et al’s Acclimate, who set the tone for the marathon but couldn’t hold back his teammate in the end. Mr. and Mrs. William Warren Jr.’s Friar’s Road from Mr. and Mrs. William Warren Jr. Say the Word, who is a Canadian horse bred by Rick Balaz’s Sam-Son Farm in Ontario, paid $ 13.00, $ 5.80 and $ 4.00 overall. Acclimate grossed $ 8.80 and $ 4.40, while Friar’s Road paid $ 3.20. This horse has been in so much trouble before that; it was great to see him win. Kent (Desormeaux) did what he said he would and kept him covered, then released him in the stretch and let him stretch his legs, ”D’Amato said. Desormeaux, who won his 86th bet at Del Mar, kept his horse covered for most of the trip, moved him completely outside at the top of the lane and kept him in a drive to the edge. This was the veteran’s seventh lifetime score and the winner’s share increased his winnings to $ 882,792. All of his victories have come on the grass. I have to give Phil (coach D’Amato) credit for this one, ”Desormeaux said. “He told me it was hard to get this horse to settle down, so I told him I would do the European thing: I would put him on the back of the horse (force him to stay in position) and j ‘would wait until the end. My peers always ask me who my star is and what that means is that I will put a star near the horse which I think will carry me 70 yards from the wire. And Umby (rider Umberto Rispoli) had the spotlight today (Rispoli was aboard Friar’s Road, the horse Desormeaux drafted behind). In the Track Pick 6 Single Ticket jackpot bet, the bet could not be won once again by the fans and its carry forward rose to $ 510,986. With only two racing days remaining in the season, there is a real possibility that the bet could go all the way through Sunday’s closing day and result in a mandatory payout that afternoon, a situation that usually improves the pool of players considerably. players. The first message for the races on Saturday and Sunday will be at 12:30 p.m. <a href="http://as2.paulickreport.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6bea04b&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><img data-lazyloaded="1" src="" data-src="http://as2.paulickreport.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=69&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a6bea04b" border="0" alt=""/></a> New to the Paulick report? Click here to sign up for our daily email newsletter to stay up to date with this and other stories happening in the Thoroughbred industry.

Copyright © 2021 Paulick Report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.paulickreport.com/news/thoroughbred-racing/say-the-word-desormeaux-have-final-word-in-hollywood-turf-cup/

