Entertainment
Amtrak Travel to Hanfords Winter Wonderland | Bakersfield life
A Winter Wonderland awaits families in Kern County just 90 minutes north of Bakersfield, along the Amtrak tracks.
To celebrate the holiday season and the easing of some restrictions related to COVID-19, the City of Hanford transformed its Civic Park into a 50ft by 70ft outdoor skating rink and scheduled daily entertainment and dining events that end on January 1. 9.
This is Hanfords Winter Wonderland’s first year, but Michelle Brown, executive director of Main Street Hanford, said the city hopes to make it an annual event.
People really crave to get out, socialize and be with their families, the city’s director of parks and community services, Brad Albert, told the Business Journal. Community enthusiasm and corporate sponsorships are provided to make Winter Wonderland a regional attraction.
The hours of operation for Winter Wonderland are: Monday to Friday, 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Saturday, from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.
The centerpiece of Winter Wonderland is the ice rink.
Visitors can access online hanfordwinterwonderland.com to save time on the ice. Reservations start at $ 15 per 90 minute session. Group rates are also available.
No problem if you don’t know how to skate. Winter Wonderland offers ice skating lessons every Sunday for ages 4 and up. Classes cost $ 20 per student for 30 minutes. Skate rental is also available.
But Winter Wonderland isn’t just an ice skating event. There are food vendors, hot drinks, activities such as Turkey Bowling and Broom Ball, live music, free horse-drawn wagon rides in Hanford town center, and Father’s tours. Xmas. To verify Hanfordwinterwonderland.com for a daily program.
The historic setting of Hanfords Civic Center and Courthouse Square brings magic to the winter wonderland and offers a treat for visitors.
Many of the iconic buildings that surround the site of Winter Wonderland were built around the turn of the 20th century. The Hanford Civic Auditorium was built in 1924 and the Hanford Fox Theater was built in 1929. Both are in use today. The Old Kings County Courthouse, which today houses offices and stores, was built in 1896 and is listed as a National Historic Site. La Bastille, the former county jail, was built in 1898 and has undergone a reallocation as a place of dining and entertainment.
Just east of the park is China Alley, a collection of 11 historic buildings dating back to 1877 and telling the story of the region’s Chinese people.
No visit to Hanford would be complete without a stop at the Superior Dairy ice cream shop, open since the 1920s. For Bakersfield fans of Dewars Candy Shop, this place is also pretty good.
Winter Wonderland is also available for private hire during off-peak hours. The North Pole Lounge can be booked for private meetings. Located opposite the historic Bastille and next to the Winter Wonderland ice rink, the lounge offers a private outdoor experience with fireplaces and outdoor heaters. The salon is available for $ 250 for four hours. To reserve, call 559-537-7995.
Sources
2/ https://www.bakersfield.com/bakersfield-life/travel-amtrak-to-hanford-s-winter-wonderland/article_b5857c50-4047-11ec-b0e1-63a0ded44dd8.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]