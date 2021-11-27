BTS’s RM Calls Coldplay’s Chris Martin a ‘Rival’, Madonna Speaks Out Instagram’s Sexist Politics, Priyanka Chopra Has Been Trolled For Her ‘Successful Actress Career’ And More





It’s the end of the week and we’re all in the mood to chill. But not without your daily dose of trending Hollywood stories. Stars like BTS member RM, Madonna, Priyanka Chopra, Kim Kardashian and more stayed in the news today. Also Read – ALARMING Fortune Teller Prediction For BTS Members Jungkook, Jimin & More Will Leave ARMYs Worried BTS’s RM calls Coldplay’s Chris Martin a ‘rival’ Also Read – BTS: “Hey Chris, We’re Rivals Right Now,” RM Says As Septet And Coldplay Are Nominated In Same Category At GRAMMYS [VIDEO] The K-pop group was nominated for a Grammy for Best Pop Duo / Group Performance. Well, British pop group Coldplay is nominated as well. BTS and Coldplay share a great bond as they recently collaborated for My Universe. But because of their appointments, BTS RM now sees them as rivals. On The Late Late Show with James Corden, RM said, “We’re having trouble right now, we’re up against Coldplay’s ‘Higher Power’. Hey Chris, we’re rivals right now.” Also Read – One Bite Of BTS Member Jungkook’s Meal Is So Expensive He Can Help You Rent A 2BHK In The Most Expensive Place In Mumbai Madonna denounces the sexism of Instagram After Instagram removed some of her bold photos from her profile, Madonna slammed the platform in a lengthy post. She wrote: “I am reposting photos that Instagram has taken down without warning or notification. The reason they gave my management who does not manage my account was that a small part of my nipple was exposed. Still amazes us that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. As if it was the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes baby! Can’t a man’s nipple be experienced as erotic ?? !! And what about a woman’s ass that is never censored anywhere. “ Priyanka Chopra receives criticism for her “successful acting career” During the Jonas Brothers roast, Priyanka Chopra said she taught Nick Jonas what a successful acting career looked like. As Netflix shared the post, comments such as “Of all, she said that, and a successful acting career? What, the Baywatch remake? I guess” poured in. PeeCee fans have come to his defense however. Truck from Dwayne Johnson to a Navy Veteran Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock made Thanksgiving special for a Navy veteran by gifting him his custom truck. Check out his post below: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spotted holding hands After dinner in Santa Monica, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted walking out of the restaurant and they didn’t hesitate to hold hands this time. Their photos have gone viral on social media. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for the latest updates.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodlife.com/hollywood/november-26-2021-trending-hollywood-news-today-bts-rm-calls-coldplays-chris-martin-rival-madonna-slams-instagrams-sexist-policy-priyanka-chopra-trolled-for-successful-acting-career-remark-and-more-1957763/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos