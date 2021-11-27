As ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ wraps up in one year, stars say ‘we’re coming back’





Exactly one year later Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Brides hit Netflix, the creators have some great news for fans of the series. The “wives” are back with their “fabulous” lives. The series is coming out with its second season. On the show’s first anniversary, the cast and crew shared that they’ve started filming the show. Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Panday, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor were excited about the new journey of Fabulous lives of Bollywood brides. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Brides to have a sequel, the shooting begins The teaser video begins with an onscreen WhatsApp conversation, one writing “they’re back” and another asking “Who”. The scene then shifts to Neelam, who says, “You have no idea what to expect.” Bhavana Panday then said with enthusiasm: “We are back. “ The video then shows various moments from the first day of filming with crew members setting up cameras and other set details. The quartet could be seen dressing while makeup artists worked on it. The actors seemed to be in their zone, which was evident with their gestures and walking style, and more. The four of them were sitting together and Maheep telling the others, “I told you, stupid cow” was one of the moments and another of them in a restaurant. “Hi guys, as you can see we’re back. Season 2,” Seema and Maheep said, as the directors said they were “filming”. “We were coming back to your screens !!!”, the quartet wrote in the caption on Instagram. It was announced in March that the series had been renewed for a second season. The show delved into the social life of the four “wives”, actor Neelam Kothari, wife of actor Samir Soni, Seema Khan, wife of actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan, Maheep Kapoor, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Bhavana Panday, wife of actor Chunky Panday as they bond, laugh at each other, chat and more. The husbands also made appearances and their children, such as Bhavana Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday, and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, who are expected to make their debut, were also featured. The first season featured cameos from many celebrities in the film industry like Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, among others. Ritika Bajaj, Uttam Domale and Naomi Datta are the directors of the second season.

