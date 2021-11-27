Zombie properties are a growing problem in the Capital Region – The Daily Gazette

Schenectady appears to be heading towards solving a battle with a wave of zombie properties, while the quaint town of Milton finds itself in a similar fight.

A zombie property is a property that has been abandoned by its owner after the start of a foreclosure process.

The lender, usually a bank, has not yet taken possession of the property or sold it, leaving the property in an abandoned state of overgrown lawns and exposure to the elements.

Zombie properties became particularly prevalent during the country’s financial crisis of 2007-2008.

Schenectady, the ninth largest city in the state with a population of around 65,000, spoke of its decades-long history of vacant and dilapidated properties.

Milton, a self-proclaimed quaint community of less than 19,000 in central Saratoga County, appears to chart a less contentious and calmer path to remedying zombie properties.

In July, the mayor of Schenectady, Gary McCarthy, joined the mayors of Albany and Troy in drawing attention to these properties, announcing a one-of-a-kind effort in three cities to sue 18 credit institutions. zombie properties responsible for faulty maintenance and whose registrar was the same bank: Ocwen Financial Corp., of New Jersey.

Seven of the properties are in Schenectady, and the three mayors, in an effort to illustrate how zombie properties can infest neighborhoods, stood outside a zombie property in Troy which is on an otherwise quiet street with a church.

Reached Wednesday, McCarthy said the ongoing litigation was heading towards a favorable outcome.

Were in negotiations with the banks for a settlement, McCarthy said. He declined to elaborate, but agreed that a settlement is in the best interest of the city, given that properties could continue to languish during lengthy litigation.

In Milton, supervisor Benny Zlotnick was reluctant to draw attention to the properties. He said he would only provide a few addresses to the Daily Gazette if he agreed not to publish the addresses and registered owners.

Our concern is to let the world know that these homes are not occupied, Zlotnick said.

It’s not like Schenectady or Albany where it might be zombie property, but there are tons of people around, he continued, alluding to the squatters. It could be on a stretch of road where there’s no one around, and the next thing you know, you’ve got somebody sitting in there. We don’t want to advertise it.

The Daily Gazette will publish a request for properties and owners through the state’s Freedom of Information Act.

To take care of the zombie properties, Milton is accepting offers to hire a property maintenance company to ramp up, mow twice a month from May to September, and plow and shovel snow from the property. after major storms of five inches or more of snow.

The deadline for requests for proposals is December 13th.

The town of Milton has properties amid foreclosure proceedings that are not going through, the offer says. We also have abandoned properties that need to be maintained. The yards are overgrown and the walkways are not cleared of snow, which causes dangerous situations in the event of a fire or any other emergency.

The city building inspector will bring abandoned and / or unsafe property to the attention of city council, depending on the offer. The owner will receive a notification to correct the problem. If the owner refuses to comply, the contracted company will be notified for maintenance. The home inspector will specify the work to be done property by property.

Zlotnick appeared to downplay the extent of concern in Milton.

We have a few, a very small handful, maybe, he said. But I was trying, before it got out of hand, to come up with a plan that would allow the city to hire a company to maintain these properties when the owners are not available or unwilling to do so so that the value of the properties. around this property be unaffected.

Contact reporter Brian Lee at [email protected] or 518-419-9766.

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: Saratoga County, Schenectady County