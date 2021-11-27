Young: Hollywood got it wrong about epidemics





I have watched a lot of movies about virus epidemics and pandemics. These films always have a similar plot. Someone gets sick and dies. So anything starts to spill out. People panic and the world falls into chaos as everyone tries to protect themselves from the spreading disease. Illness is usually the “bad guy” in these movies.

In the end, someone usually discovers a vaccine or an antidote, and the movie ends with everyone finally safe.

It always seemed like the logical way a global or national epidemic would play out. It made sense.

But the boy was wrong in Hollywood. The coronavirus pandemic certainly started off the same way. At first, we just heard reports of this virus from other parts of the world. Then there were reports here in the United States and then a few more, and before we knew it the world was shut down. Now it hasn’t gone into total chaos like the movies, but some people have lost their minds. Do you remember the toilet paper shortages of the early days of the pandemic? I do. Grocery stores were ravaged, you couldn’t find what you needed. You didn’t even bother trying to find hand sanitizer because it was full everywhere. We have suffered a lot because of the coronavirus. In many ways, we have wasted a year of our life. We lost sports, social gatherings, vacations, and even in-person schooling. And it was the little sacrifices. Many people have lost loved ones. But then, as is always the case in movies, a vaccine was developed. Then a couple developed. Our happy ending was finally here. It was, what, March of this year? It is now November. The film should be finished. We should be way past the end credits, but instead, we’re in the third act. Or the fifth act. This film is horribly long. Hollywood made the mistake of assuming that we would all be so grateful to end an epidemic that we would line up for a vaccine. We would do what was best for ourselves and for those around us. But for 30 to 50% of the population, this was not the case. I have used this column several times since March to urge people to get vaccinated. And I realize that I probably won’t change my mind by doing it at this point. But I am so tired of dealing with wave after wave of this virus. I’m so sick of hearing about another person who died from COVID-19. And believe me, I still hear about it. I currently have family and friends in the hospital who are struggling with the disease. And yet I still have other members of my family who refuse to be vaccinated. I understand the concern. It seems that the vaccine was developed too quickly. It seems we don’t know enough. But there is a lot of evidence out there. There is a lot of documentation. The vaccine reduces your chances of getting sick and almost guarantees that you will not get sick. I’m sick of seeing people suffer. Hollywood thought we would do the right thing in the face of a deadly pandemic. The truth is, Hollywood is very wrong. But that’s once I wish they were right.

